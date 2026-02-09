Bajaj
Epstein sought to meet Putin, built ties with Russian officials, files show

The documents tend to expand the scope of international contacts the deceased financier had and it reveals that several high-profile Russians corresponded directly with Epstein.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 12:27 AM IST First published on: Feb 9, 2026 at 12:27 AM IST
epstein files, putinThe files released by the Justice Department also show that Epstein tried to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over several years. (Photos: AP)

Disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein met and reportedly cultivated relationships with senior Russian officials and business figures, including a former pass out of Russia’s Federal Security Services Academy, the recently released documents by the US Justice Department reveal.

The files released by the Justice Department also show that Epstein tried to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over several years, The Washington Post reported.

The files also revealed that Epstein regularly met with former Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin in New York. The deceased financier had also offered Churkin’s son Maxim to secure a jon in a wealth management firm in New York. 

In June 2018, a year after Churkin had suddenly died, Epstein was looking to meet another Russian official, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. 

In an email dated June 24, 2018 to Norwegian politician Thorbjørn Jagland, who was then the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Epstein wrote, “I think you might suggest to putin, that lavrov, can get insight on talking to me. vitaly churkin used (to) but he died. ?!”

In response to Epstein’s email, Jagland wrote that he would meet with Lavrov’s assistant the following Monday and suggest it. Epstein responded, “churkin was great. he understood trump after [our] conversations. it is not complex. he must be seen to get something its that simple.”

Putin’s name reportedly appears more than 1,000 times in the released Epstein files, however, the majority of those references comes from the news clippings and media digests which the sex offender received.

In an email to former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, Epstein, while referring to Putin, wrote in 2013: “If he wants to meet he will need to set aside real time and privacy.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

