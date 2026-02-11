Ro Khanna reveals 6 names from now-unredacted Epstein files; who are these men?

Representative Ro Khanna read out the names of six men on the House floor whom he said were likely implicated in documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Youtube screengrab/File)

A political dispute over the release of Jeffrey Epstein related documents intensified this week after US lawmaker Ro Khanna on Tuesday identified six men on the House Floor whose names had previously been redacted in official records.

What are the six names revealed by Ro Khanna?

The six men named by Khanna are Leslie Wexner, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Nicola Caputo, Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, and Leonic Leonov, stated a report in The Guardian. Khanna said that appearing in the files does not prove criminal wrongdoing and that none of the men have been charged in connection with Epstein based only on their presence in the documents.

The publication noted that Khanna revealed the names after Justice Department officials acknowledged mistakes in earlier redactions. Also, a billionaire businessman with past financial ties to Epstein, appears to have been labeled a co-conspirator by the FBI, although he has not been charged with any crime related to the case. The Guardian report added that the identities and roles of several of the other men remain unclear.