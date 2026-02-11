Ro Khanna reveals 6 names from now-unredacted Epstein files; who are these men?

The six men named by Khanna are Leslie Wexner, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Nicola Caputo, Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, and Leonic Leonov, stated a report in The Guardian. Khanna said that appearing in the files does not prove criminal wrongdoing and that none of the men have been charged in connection with Epstein based only on their presence in the documents.
The publication noted that Khanna revealed the names after Justice Department officials acknowledged mistakes in earlier redactions. Also, a billionaire businessman with past financial ties to Epstein, appears to have been labeled a co-conspirator by the FBI, although he has not been charged with any crime related to the case. The Guardian report added that the identities and roles of several of the other men remain unclear.
The six men identified by Khanna include Leslie Wexner, a US billionaire retail executive who previously had financial ties to Epstein, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a Dubai-based business leader who heads the global logistics company DP World. Nicola Caputo, shares a name with an Italian politician, though media reports say his connection to the files has not been independently confirmed. The remaining three names, Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze and Leonic Leonov, have not yet been clearly linked in public reporting to specific roles in the Epstein case. None of the six men have been charged with crimes related to Epstein.
A name featuring in the Epstein files doesn’t necessarily mean wrongdoing.
Lawmakers challenge Justice Department redactions
Representative Ro Khanna read out the names of six men on the House floor whom he said were likely implicated in documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, deepening a dispute between lawmakers and the US Justice Department over how the files have been handled.
According to The Hill, Khanna and Republican Representative Thomas Massie reviewed unredacted Epstein records at a Justice Department office under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law intended to increase public access to government documents related to the case. After a two-hour review, the lawmakers said they found six names that had been blacked out in earlier releases.
Khanna accused federal agencies of improperly removing information from the records. According to the BBC, he said the files were scrubbed earlier by the FBI and did not comply with the transparency law passed by Congress and signed in November. He argued that lawmakers should not have needed to intervene personally to uncover the names.
Massie said he would not publicly release the names himself and called on the Justice Department to correct what he described as redaction errors. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche rejected the criticism and said the department’s edits were made to protect personal information and follow privacy laws, The Hill reported.
Debate over transparency continues
The disclosure has renewed calls in Congress for greater transparency around Epstein related records. Justice Department officials maintain that most redactions were necessary to protect victims and sensitive data, while lawmakers continue to debate whether additional unredacted documents should be released.
Khanna later emphasised that the goal of making the files public is transparency and accountability, not to assume guilt based only on a person’s name appearing in government records.
