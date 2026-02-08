Bajaj
New photos show Epstein’s ‘wild’ dinner party with Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

The deceased sex offender had also framed a copy of the photograph and had it on display at his apartment in Manhattan.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 8, 2026 10:51 PM IST First published on: Feb 8, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
jeffrey epstein files, musk, zuckerberg photoThe image, released by the US Department of Justice, shows Zuckerberg seated alongside Musk, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. (Photo: US Justice Department)

A recently released photograph from the new tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files appears to show some of Silicon Valley’s tech magnates, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk at a dinner in 2015 which the convicted sex offender allegedly described as a “wild” dinner.

The image, released by the US Department of Justice, shows Zuckerberg seated alongside Musk, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab’s former director Joi Ito.

The photograph was reportedly emailed by Epstein to himself in August 2015. The deceased sex offender had also framed a copy of the photograph and had it on display at his apartment in Manhattan.

Epstein had sent an email to his pal Peter Attia, who is a contributor to CBS News, on August 2, 2015 and the mail reveals that the dinner took place on the date, according to files released by the Justice Department.

Also Read Beyond Prince Andrew: How Epstein Files are systematically toppling Europe’s governments while US remains unmoved

In the email, Epstein wrote to Attia asking, “Where are you?” before adding, “I might be in LA Monday, Burbank to look at the interior of the other bbj, tonite dinner with Musk, [Pataltr boss Peter] Thiel, Zuckerburg.” Attia responded to Epstein’s mail, saying “Sounds like an awesome dinner.”

In another email sent by the convicted paedophile to billionaire Tom Pritzker on August 20, 2015, Epstein described the dinner as a “wild” gathering, Daily Mail reported.

Musk, who is the world’s richest person, has previously appeared in the Epstein files, including in earlier email exchanges two years prior to the 2015 dinner party.

In an email dated November 25, 2012, Musk reportedly emailed Epstein asking, “What day/night will be the wildest party on =our (sic) island? Probably just Talulah and me.”

It was a response to an email which the sex offender had sent a day earlier and asked, “How many people will you be for the heli to island?”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

