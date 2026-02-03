Epstein files: Former US President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton agree to testify in congressional probe

Former US President Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before Congress. (File Photo)

Former US President Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before Congress as part of an investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a congressional staffer said on Monday.

The move could prevent a planned vote by the Republican-led House of Representatives to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress, a step that could have led to criminal referrals.

The decision comes after the US Justice Department last month released millions of internal documents linked to Epstein. The files detail his contacts with people across politics, finance, academia and business, both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution-related charges.

Asked whether the House would pause its contempt vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson told Reuters: “They’re working on that right now. The lawyers are looking into the details.”

Johnson earlier welcomed news that the former president and the former Democratic presidential nominee had agreed to testify.

The House Oversight Committee had recommended last week that the Clintons be held in contempt for refusing to appear in person to answer questions about their links to Epstein. The Clintons said they were willing to cooperate but described the inquiry as partisan and aimed at shielding Republican US President Donald Trump.

“They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care,” Angel Urena, the Clintons’ deputy chief of staff, said in a post on social media. “The former president and former secretary of state will be there. They look forward to setting a standard that applies to everyone.”

Bill Clinton travelled on Epstein’s private jet several times in the early 2000s after leaving office. He has said he regrets the association and has maintained that he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal conduct.

James Comer, the Republican lawmaker who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said on Monday that the Clintons had not yet provided dates for their testimony.

“The Clintons’ counsel has said they agree to terms, but those terms lack clarity once again and no dates have been given,” Comer said. “I will clarify the terms and then discuss next steps with committee members.”