Epstein files probe: Hillary Clinton tells House panel ‘I never flew on his plane, visited his island’

Hillary Clinton hearing news: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told a congressional committee Thursday that she does not recall ever meeting disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and said she has no information about his criminal activities, as lawmakers intensified scrutiny of high-profile figures linked to the late sex offender.

“I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that,” Clinton said in a statement released while she delivered a closed-door deposition to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee in Chappaqua, New York, news agency Associated Press reported.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee also accused the Republican-led panel of attempting to shift attention away from President Donald Trump’s past ties to Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. She said Trump’s administration had “gutted” a State Department office focused on international sex trafficking.

Hillary Clinton’s hearing briefly paused

The hearing was briefly paused after a photograph of Clinton seated at a table was leaked on social media in violation of committee rules, according to her adviser Nick Merrill. Conservative influencer Benny Johnson, who published the image, said it was taken by Republican Representative Lauren Boebert.

Clinton and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, had initially declined to testify but relented after lawmakers moved to hold them in contempt of Congress. Bill Clinton is scheduled to appear before the committee Friday.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, rejected claims that the probe was partisan, noting that some Democrats had also called for the Clintons’ testimony. “No one is accusing at this moment the Clintons of any wrongdoing but we do have a lot of questions,” Comer said.

He added that the panel would examine any interactions Clinton may have had with Epstein, his involvement with the Clintons’ charitable work, and any relationship with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a prison sentence for sex trafficking. Comer said transcripts of the interviews would be made public.

Story continues below this ad

Representative Robert Garcia, the committee’s top Democrat, said Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick should also testify. Lutnick has acknowledged visiting Epstein’s private island years after he says he cut ties, and Comer said it was “possible” the committee could subpoena him.

Missing files row

Garcia and other Democrats have accused Trump’s Justice Department of selectively withholding material from the roughly three million Epstein-related documents it released, alleging the move was intended to shield Trump from scrutiny. That includes records of a woman who accused Trump of sexually abusing her when she was a minor, Garcia said.

“Where are these files? Who removed them? These questions have to be answered,” he said.

In Washington, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said several Democrats would review unredacted files and called on the Justice Department to preserve records detailing how the material was handled. The department said it is reviewing whether any documents were improperly withheld and would publish them if appropriate, while cautioning that previously released material includes unfounded accusations and sensationalist claims about Trump.

Story continues below this ad

Law enforcement authorities have not accused Trump of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Trump socialised extensively with Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s before the financier’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Comer said evidence gathered by the panel does not implicate Trump.

Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane several times in the early 2000s after leaving office and has denied wrongdoing, expressing regret over the association. According to Comer, Epstein visited the White House 17 times during Clinton’s presidency.

Documents released by the Justice Department have also highlighted Epstein’s connections to a range of political and business figures, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and have prompted investigations overseas involving Britain’s Prince Andrew and other prominent individuals.

(With inputs from agencies)