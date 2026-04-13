‘Enjoy $4 gas while it lasts’: Iran’s Ghalibaf mocks Trump as US readies naval blockade

The remarks came as the US military signalled it would move ahead with enforcing a sweeping naval blockade following the collapse of ceasefire talks with Iran in Pakistan.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 13, 2026 10:59 AM IST First published on: Apr 13, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Pakistan US IranIran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/X/@ghalibaffans)

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took a swipe at US President Donald Trump on X, warning that Washington’s plan to tighten maritime pressure on Tehran could rebound sharply on American consumers through rising fuel prices.

In a pointed post, Ghalibaf ridiculed US threats of a naval blockade targeting vessels linked to Iranian ports, suggesting the move could trigger a surge in global oil prices and make current US petrol rates look cheap.

“Enjoy the current pump figures,” he wrote, adding that Americans may soon grow “nostalgic” for $4–$5 per gallon fuel if tensions escalate further.

Alongside the message, Ghalibaf shared a graphic of fuel prices near the White House and posted a cryptic equation — “O_BSOH &gt; 0 f(f(O)) > f(O)” — widely interpreted as a technical warning about compounding shocks to oil markets. The notation, referencing a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, suggests that even a limited disruption could trigger cascading effects, amplifying price rises beyond the initial impact.

The remarks came as the US military signalled it would move ahead with enforcing a sweeping naval blockade following the collapse of ceasefire talks with Iran in Pakistan. Acting on Trump’s directive, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said operations would begin from 7.30 pm IST, targeting ships entering or leaving Iranian ports across the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

US officials said the restrictions would apply “impartially” to vessels of all nationalities using Iranian facilities, underscoring the breadth of the operation. However, they maintained that the move is not aimed at disrupting global shipping lanes, adding that transit through the Strait of Hormuz for non-Iran-bound vessels would remain unaffected.

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Also read ‘I don’t care if they come back or not’: Trump dismisses Iran negotiations, says US will press ahead with blockade

Commercial shipping in the region has been advised to stay alert, follow official maritime advisories, and maintain communication with US naval forces, particularly near the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait.

The planned blockade marks a sharp escalation in the standoff, placing one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints at the centre of a deepening US-Iran confrontation with potential ripple effects on global energy markets and consumer fuel prices.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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