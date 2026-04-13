‘Enjoy $4 gas while it lasts’: Iran’s Ghalibaf mocks Trump as US readies naval blockade

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took a swipe at US President Donald Trump on X, warning that Washington’s plan to tighten maritime pressure on Tehran could rebound sharply on American consumers through rising fuel prices.

In a pointed post, Ghalibaf ridiculed US threats of a naval blockade targeting vessels linked to Iranian ports, suggesting the move could trigger a surge in global oil prices and make current US petrol rates look cheap.

“Enjoy the current pump figures,” he wrote, adding that Americans may soon grow “nostalgic” for $4–$5 per gallon fuel if tensions escalate further.

Alongside the message, Ghalibaf shared a graphic of fuel prices near the White House and posted a cryptic equation — “O_BSOH > 0 f(f(O)) > f(O)” — widely interpreted as a technical warning about compounding shocks to oil markets. The notation, referencing a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, suggests that even a limited disruption could trigger cascading effects, amplifying price rises beyond the initial impact.

Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade', Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.



ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O) pic.twitter.com/rVxlC6vFWG — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 12, 2026

The remarks came as the US military signalled it would move ahead with enforcing a sweeping naval blockade following the collapse of ceasefire talks with Iran in Pakistan. Acting on Trump’s directive, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said operations would begin from 7.30 pm IST, targeting ships entering or leaving Iranian ports across the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

US officials said the restrictions would apply “impartially” to vessels of all nationalities using Iranian facilities, underscoring the breadth of the operation. However, they maintained that the move is not aimed at disrupting global shipping lanes, adding that transit through the Strait of Hormuz for non-Iran-bound vessels would remain unaffected.

Story continues below this ad

Commercial shipping in the region has been advised to stay alert, follow official maritime advisories, and maintain communication with US naval forces, particularly near the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait.

The planned blockade marks a sharp escalation in the standoff, placing one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints at the centre of a deepening US-Iran confrontation with potential ripple effects on global energy markets and consumer fuel prices.