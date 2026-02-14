Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘So lovely and thoughtful! Thank you to Uncle Jeffrey!!!’: Emails with Epstein lead to Ruemmler’s exit from Goldman Sachs

The documents show Epstein sent her flowers and chicken soup when she was unwell. Earlier reports had already detailed spa treatments, luxury handbags, a coat and an Apple Watch.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 07:23 AM IST First published on: Feb 14, 2026 at 07:23 AM IST
Justice Department Jeffrey Epstein RuemmlerWhite House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler listens as President Barack Obama speaks at an installation ceremony for FBI Director James Comey at FBI Headquarters. (Photo: AP)

Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler has said she will step down after emails revealed a close relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Ruemmler, 54, had previously described her dealings with Epstein as professional. She once called him a “monster” and said she regretted knowing him. But thousands of documents reviewed by AP show friendly exchanges, social plans and gifts that went beyond formal legal work.

  • In a 2015 email, Ruemmler wrote: “Well, I adore him. It’s like having another older brother!”
  • In 2018, after receiving gifts, she wrote: “So lovely and thoughtful! Thank you to Uncle Jeffrey!!!”

The documents show Epstein sent her flowers and chicken soup when she was unwell. Earlier reports had already detailed spa treatments, luxury handbags, a coat and an Apple Watch. Some messages also suggest Ruemmler was aware of allegations Epstein faced involving underage girls and advised him on handling public criticism.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 on sex crimes charges and became a registered sex offender. He was arrested again in 2019 and later died in a Manhattan jail.

How it affects Goldman Sachs

Ruemmler joined Goldman Sachs in 2020 and became general counsel in 2021. Before that, she served in senior roles under former President Barack Obama, including as White House Counsel.

Story continues below this ad

Goldman Sachs requires staff to seek approval before accepting gifts from clients, under its code of conduct. The emails raised questions within the firm about judgement and conflicts of interest.

According to AP, partners at the bank began questioning why Ruemmler remained in the role when other lawyers were also qualified. Reuters and other outlets have also reported on concerns within Wall Street about gift-giving between clients and senior lawyers.

Most Read
1Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Tarique Rahman likely to be sworn in on Sunday as BNP heads for a 200+ seat landslide
2Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: ‘Yes’ won in favour of July National Charter implementation
3Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? Unredacted Epstein files identify ‘Sultan’ as Dubai DP World CEO
4Tarique Rahman-led BNP ahead in Bangladesh polls with 200+ seats; Jamaat set to become main Opposition
5‘This victory shows people’s trust’: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win in Bangladesh
6Who is Tarique Rahman of BNP? 5 things about Bangladesh’s likely next prime minister
Also read ‘Epstein was strangled not hanged,’ claims doctor who witnessed sex offender’s postmortem

In a statement on Thursday, Ruemmler said: “Since I joined Goldman Sachs six years ago, it has been my privilege to help oversee the firm’s legal, reputational, and regulatory matters… My responsibility is to put Goldman Sachs’ interests first.”

Chief executive David Solomon said he respected her decision. The bank said she will remain until 30 June to allow for a transition.

Story continues below this ad

The Justice Department released the documents in cooperation with several media organisations.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 14, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us