‘So lovely and thoughtful! Thank you to Uncle Jeffrey!!!’: Emails with Epstein lead to Ruemmler’s exit from Goldman Sachs

White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler listens as President Barack Obama speaks at an installation ceremony for FBI Director James Comey at FBI Headquarters. (Photo: AP)

Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler has said she will step down after emails revealed a close relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Ruemmler, 54, had previously described her dealings with Epstein as professional. She once called him a “monster” and said she regretted knowing him. But thousands of documents reviewed by AP show friendly exchanges, social plans and gifts that went beyond formal legal work.

In a 2015 email, Ruemmler wrote: “Well, I adore him. It’s like having another older brother!”

In 2018, after receiving gifts, she wrote: “So lovely and thoughtful! Thank you to Uncle Jeffrey!!!”

The documents show Epstein sent her flowers and chicken soup when she was unwell. Earlier reports had already detailed spa treatments, luxury handbags, a coat and an Apple Watch. Some messages also suggest Ruemmler was aware of allegations Epstein faced involving underage girls and advised him on handling public criticism.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 on sex crimes charges and became a registered sex offender. He was arrested again in 2019 and later died in a Manhattan jail.

How it affects Goldman Sachs

Ruemmler joined Goldman Sachs in 2020 and became general counsel in 2021. Before that, she served in senior roles under former President Barack Obama, including as White House Counsel.

Goldman Sachs requires staff to seek approval before accepting gifts from clients, under its code of conduct. The emails raised questions within the firm about judgement and conflicts of interest.

According to AP, partners at the bank began questioning why Ruemmler remained in the role when other lawyers were also qualified. Reuters and other outlets have also reported on concerns within Wall Street about gift-giving between clients and senior lawyers.

In a statement on Thursday, Ruemmler said: “Since I joined Goldman Sachs six years ago, it has been my privilege to help oversee the firm’s legal, reputational, and regulatory matters… My responsibility is to put Goldman Sachs’ interests first.”

Chief executive David Solomon said he respected her decision. The bank said she will remain until 30 June to allow for a transition.

The Justice Department released the documents in cooperation with several media organisations.