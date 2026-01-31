‘No one pushed harder for their release’: Elon Musk responds to mention of his name in Epstein files

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed that no one pushed harder for the release of the Epstein files and that he was happy that it has finally happened. The world’s richest man made the comments on his social media platform, X, hours after it emerged that his name was also mentioned in the over three million files released by the DOJ on Friday.

According to the documents, Musk and Epstein discussed travel plans to Little St James.

In an email dated 13 December 2013, Musk wrote: “Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?” Epstein replied: “any day 1st–8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you.”

Musk then sends several emails relaying his schedule, and the two settle on 2 January as a date for the visit. The email exchange concludes with Epstein informing Musk that he would need to remain in New York and expressing his regrets that they could not meet.

Responding to a post on X, defending Musk, the Tesla CEO clarified that he “had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’.”

Story continues below this ad

Musk also added that he “was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name.”

The Tesla CEO further claimed that he was not bothered by his name being dragged into the controversy.

“I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls,” he said.

No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened.



I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his “Lolita Express”, but was well aware that some email… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

In June 2025, after his public fallout with the US President, Musk, in an X post, had alleged that the real reason why the Epstein files were not being released was that Donald Trump was named in them. He, however, quickly deleted the post without explanation, and the two have since patched up their relationship.

While Trump’s friendship with Epstein which goes back to the 1980s, has been well-documented, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing by any of the victims.

Story continues below this ad

Even in the more than three million files released by the DOJ on Friday, Trump’s name has been mentioned thousands of times, including hundreds of unverified tips sent to the FBI and frequently in Epstein’s flight logs.