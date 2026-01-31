Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘No one pushed harder for their release’: Elon Musk responds to mention of his name in Epstein files

The Tesla CEO claimed that he was not bothered by his name being dragged into the controversy.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJan 31, 2026 05:50 PM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 05:50 PM IST
"It's a no-brainer building solar-power data centers in space ... the lowest-cost place to put AI will be space, and that will be true within two years, three at the latest," Musk said(Photo: AP)The Tesla CEO clarified that he “had very little correspondence with Epstein. (Photo: AP/ File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed that no one pushed harder for the release of the Epstein files and that he was happy that it has finally happened. The world’s richest man made the comments on his social media platform, X, hours after it emerged that his name was also mentioned in the over three million files released by the DOJ on Friday.

According to the documents, Musk and Epstein discussed travel plans to Little St James.

In an email dated 13 December 2013, Musk wrote: “Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?” Epstein replied: “any day 1st–8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you.”

Musk then sends several emails relaying his schedule, and the two settle on 2 January as a date for the visit. The email exchange concludes with Epstein informing Musk that he would need to remain in New York and expressing his regrets that they could not meet.

Responding to a post on X, defending Musk, the Tesla CEO clarified that he “had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’.”

Story continues below this ad

Musk also added that he “was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name.”

The Tesla CEO further claimed that he was not bothered by his name being dragged into the controversy.

Most Read
1US offers Venezuelan oil to India to cut Russian crude imports
2Trump nominates Kevin Warsh to lead fed: The bold move that could end decades of central bank independence
3US Justice Department releases new cache of over 3 million Jeffrey Epstein files
4Epstein draft emails claim Bill Gates had extramarital sex; his spokesperson reacts
5Trump’s massive armada’ faces Iran’s 1,000 drones as Turkey tries to avert a new war
6‘Our heads were bowed’: Shehbaz Sharif reveals the ‘price’ Pakistan paid for multi-billion dollar bailouts

“I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls,” he said.

In June 2025, after his public fallout with the US President, Musk, in an X post, had alleged that the real reason why the Epstein files were not being released was that Donald Trump was named in them. He, however, quickly deleted the post without explanation, and the two have since patched up their relationship.

While Trump’s friendship with Epstein which goes back to the 1980s, has been well-documented, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing by any of the victims.

Story continues below this ad

Even in the more than three million files released by the DOJ on Friday, Trump’s name has been mentioned thousands of times, including hundreds of unverified tips sent to the FBI and frequently in Epstein’s flight logs.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 31, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us