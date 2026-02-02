Bajaj
How Epstein 'convinced' Musk to visit island? SpaceX boss points to LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman amid battle of billionaires

Retorting to Musk’s revelations, the LinkedIn co-founder accused Musk of trying to hide his involvement with Epstein.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 10:30 PM IST First published on: Feb 2, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
trump epsteinMusk has been engaged in an online feud with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman discussing visits to Epstein’s controversial private island. (Photo: AP/ Reuters)

In the latest tranche of files released by the US Justice Department related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, several bigwigs of the Silicon Valley have been mentioned.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has been allegedly named in one of the emails sent by disgraced financier Epstein asking whether the SpaceX chief would join for their new year’s party.

Musk has been engaged in an online feud with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman discussing visits to Epstein’s controversial private island, his New York apartment and his New Mexico ranch. The spat between the billionaires started when Musk said that Epstein tried to involve him in his circle via Hoffman but failed.

“This is how I knew so long ago that Reid Hoffman went to Epstein’s island. Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go, not realizing that it would have the opposite effect,” Musk wrote in a post on X while sharing a screenshot of the email released by the Justice Department as part of Epstein files.

Retorting to Musk’s revelations, the LinkedIn co-founder accused Musk of trying to hide his involvement with Epstein. Hoffman called Musk’s claims “disgusting” and alleged that the Tesla boss had been “begging” to go to Epstein’s island to attend the parties.

“Give us a break: If you cared about the victims as you say, you’d stop making false accusations to cover your a*s and start using your $220m of influence with President Trump to get justice for the victims,” Hoffman wrote on X.

Hoffman and Musk’s past

Hoffman and Musk have worked together in the past at PayPal, where Hoffman served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Musk worked as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) until the company was sold to eBay in 2002.

In an apparent email allegedly written by Epstein to Musk on December 11, 2014, the convicted sex offender wrote, “Reid (Hoffman) was on the island last weekend, do you think you will be in carib (or Caribbean) for Xmas? New Year’s?”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

