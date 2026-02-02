How Epstein ‘convinced’ Musk to visit island? SpaceX boss points to LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman amid battle of billionaires

In the latest tranche of files released by the US Justice Department related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, several bigwigs of the Silicon Valley have been mentioned.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has been allegedly named in one of the emails sent by disgraced financier Epstein asking whether the SpaceX chief would join for their new year’s party.

This is how I knew so long ago that Reid Hoffman went to Epstein’s island.



Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go, not realizing that it would have the opposite effect 😂 pic.twitter.com/zrOIq4gWaR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2026

Musk has been engaged in an online feud with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman discussing visits to Epstein’s controversial private island, his New York apartment and his New Mexico ranch. The spat between the billionaires started when Musk said that Epstein tried to involve him in his circle via Hoffman but failed.

Give us a break: If you cared about the victims as you say, you’d stop making false accusations to cover your ass and start using your $220m of influence with President Trump to get justice for the victims.



Instead, you’re focused on comparing my visit fundraising for MIT to… https://t.co/51VgQ9Q9SY — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) February 1, 2026

“This is how I knew so long ago that Reid Hoffman went to Epstein’s island. Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go, not realizing that it would have the opposite effect,” Musk wrote in a post on X while sharing a screenshot of the email released by the Justice Department as part of Epstein files.

That is the key question. Epstein and Maxwell were sent to prison for running an underage child sex ring.



Prosecute their clients!!! Until we see at least one client arrest, this partial release of Epstein files means nothing. https://t.co/PPdtZPA293 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

Retorting to Musk’s revelations, the LinkedIn co-founder accused Musk of trying to hide his involvement with Epstein. Hoffman called Musk’s claims “disgusting” and alleged that the Tesla boss had been “begging” to go to Epstein’s island to attend the parties.

“Give us a break: If you cared about the victims as you say, you’d stop making false accusations to cover your a*s and start using your $220m of influence with President Trump to get justice for the victims,” Hoffman wrote on X.

Hoffman and Musk’s past

Hoffman and Musk have worked together in the past at PayPal, where Hoffman served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Musk worked as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) until the company was sold to eBay in 2002.

In an apparent email allegedly written by Epstein to Musk on December 11, 2014, the convicted sex offender wrote, “Reid (Hoffman) was on the island last weekend, do you think you will be in carib (or Caribbean) for Xmas? New Year’s?”