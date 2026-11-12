Elon Musk says hiring scandal-hit Nvidia chief Jensen Huang would be ‘an honour’

What would happen if NVIDIA chief, Jensen Huang, who has been hit by back-to-back scandals over affairs, applied for a job at a giant like SpaceX or Tesla? Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and Tesla chief, has said that it would be his “honour” to welcome Huang.

Last month Huang found himself in the middle of a huge scandal when US intelligence officials said that he was in an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. The woman with whom he had an affair is Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le), a former executive at the Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed. The two are not related to each other.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating Jensen Huang’s affair and his links to Alice Huang. However, he said he believed that Jensen Huang was unaware of Alice being a Chinese spy. He also denied any knowledge of the concerns when Jensen flew to Beijing earlier in May this year. Elon Musk was also part of that delegation.

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Nvidia is probing the allegation separately. “While the board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the board’s inquiry will examine all available information,” the Nvidia board said in a statement.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Huang had another extramarital relationship with an Nvidia executive, Kimberly Powell, who reported to him.

What exactly did Musk say about hiring Jensen Huang?

Musk made the remark on X late on Wednesday while responding to financial blog Zerohedge’s post: “Elon please hire Jensen.”

“That would be an honor [sic],” Musk replied.

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The exchange came after The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s board could meet as early as Wednesday to consider Huang’s future at the company.

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Nvidia shares dropped more than 8% in after-hours trading following the developments.

Huang has faced mounting scrutiny since acknowledging over the weekend that he had an affair with Alice. According to The New York Times, US intelligence identified her as having been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security.

The newspaper cited people briefed on the intelligence as saying that Alice Huang, whose Chinese name is Huang Le, had been recruited to collect information on the Nvidia chief.

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On his first day back in the office after the disclosures, Huang tried to convey a sense of business as usual. Several US lawmakers, however, have called for his resignation.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, renewed that demand on Wednesday. Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia, a House Oversight Committee member, and retiring Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska have also urged Huang to step down.