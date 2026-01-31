Elon Musk exchanged emails with Epstein about island visit, newly released US files show

Newly released files from the US Department of Justice show that Elon Musk exchanged friendly emails with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2012 and 2013, discussing possible plans to visit Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

According to the documents, published on Friday, the Tesla and SpaceX chief and Epstein discussed travel plans to Little St James, although there is no evidence that Musk ever made the trip.

In an email dated 13 December 2013, Musk wrote: “Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?” Epstein replied: “any day 1st–8th. play it by ear if you want. always space for you.”

Musk then sends several emails relaying his schedule, and the two settle on 2 January as a date for the visit. The email exchange ends with Epstein telling Musk that he would need to remain in New York and sending his regrets that they could not meet.

“Bad news- Unfortunately , my schedule will keep me in New York . I was really looking forward to finally spending some time together with just fun as the agenda. so i am very disappointed. Hopefully we can schedule another time in the near future,” Epstein wrote.

Another exchange from November 2012 shows Epstein asking Musk how many people would be travelling “for the heli to island”. Musk replied: “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” A later message from Musk said: “Logistics won’t work this time around.”

The emails appear to contradict Musk’s previous public statements. In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Musk described Epstein as “obviously a creep” and said he had declined repeated invitations to visit the island.

The documents also include an email from Epstein’s assistant suggesting a lunch at SpaceX in February 2013, though it is unclear whether this meeting took place. Another exchange shows Epstein congratulating Musk after a SpaceX rocket launch.

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The emails form part of more than three million pages released by the justice department.

Musk has previously denied having close ties to Epstein and has rejected claims that he planned to visit the island. A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(With inputs from agencies)