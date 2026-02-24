Mexico sends thousands of soldiers to stop violence after cartel leader’s death

National Guards patrol the area outside of the General Prosecutor's headquarters in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after authorities reported that the Mexican Army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo)

Mexico has sent thousands of soldiers to western states after violence broke out following the death of drug cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”, Reuters reported.

Defence Secretary Ricardo Trevilla said 2,500 extra troops were deployed on Monday. The government said around 9,500 security personnel have been sent since Sunday.

At least 20 states have reported unrest since Oseguera died in custody shortly after being captured by special forces in Jalisco state.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which he led, is one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal groups.

The US State Department had earlier offered a $15m reward for information leading to Oseguera’s capture.

Story continues below this ad

Why did violence spread after his death?

Oseguera was injured during a firefight between his guards and Mexican commandos in the town of Tapalpa. He later died while being transported to Mexico City.

The defence ministry said six of his guards were killed and three soldiers were injured in the operation.

Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said a prison guard, a member of the state prosecutor’s office and 30 cartel members were killed in the unrest that followed, Reuters reported.

As news of his death spread, cartel members blocked roads, set vehicles on fire and attacked property in towns where the CJNG operates.

Newspapers hang on display for sale in Mexico City, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, a day after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho.” (AP Photo/Jon Orbach)

Videos verified by its team showed clashes between gunmen and Mexico’s National Guard in San Isidro, near Guadalajara. One video showed an armed person firing towards cars, while others showed bodies lying near a vehicle.

Story continues below this ad

CCTV footage from a restaurant showed a vehicle ramming a National Guard truck while shots were fired.

At least 25 National Guard members have died in Jalisco since the violence began, Mexico’s security minister said, according to the BBC.

How has the government responded?

President Claudia Sheinbaum praised the army operation and said restoring order is her priority.

“There is calm, there is government, there are armed forces and there is a lot of co-ordination,” she said, according to the BBC.

She said roadblocks set up by cartel members had been cleared by Monday morning.

Story continues below this ad

A soldier clears a roadblock on a road leading to Tapalpa, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, a day after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho.” (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

In some areas, criminals threw spikes and nails on roads. In others, they hijacked buses and burned them in the streets. Banks and local businesses were also set on fire.

The raid to capture Oseguera was carried out by the Mexican army with support from the National Guard and Air Force. Mexico’s defence ministry said “complementary information” from the US helped in the operation, but confirmed that no US forces were involved.

Authorities said security forces remain on high alert as they try to prevent further unrest.