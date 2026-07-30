eBay to pay $55.7M to couple terrorised with cockroaches and pig mask: Report

eBay’s headquarters in San Jose, California. The company and three former executives have agreed to pay $55.7 million to settle a lawsuit over a stalking campaign targeting a Massachusetts couple. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

eBay and three former senior executives have agreed to pay $55.7 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a Massachusetts couple who were subjected to a years-long stalking and harassment campaign after publishing critical coverage of the company, CNN reported.

The settlement includes $46.15 million to the Steiners, $6 million in charitable contributions to non-profit organisations, and a commitment by eBay to issue a strongly worded statement condemning the conduct of three former senior executives.

In a statement, the company said the harassment was “wrong, reprehensible and should never have happened,” adding that it continued to extend its “deepest apologies” to the couple.