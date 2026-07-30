eBay to pay $55.7M to couple terrorised with cockroaches and pig mask: Report

eBay’s headquarters in San Jose, California. The company and three former executives have agreed to pay $55.7 million to settle a lawsuit over a stalking campaign targeting a Massachusetts couple. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
eBay and three former senior executives have agreed to pay $55.7 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a Massachusetts couple who were subjected to a years-long stalking and harassment campaign after publishing critical coverage of the company, CNN reported.
The settlement includes $46.15 million to the Steiners, $6 million in charitable contributions to non-profit organisations, and a commitment by eBay to issue a strongly worded statement condemning the conduct of three former senior executives.
In a statement, the company said the harassment was “wrong, reprehensible and should never have happened,” adding that it continued to extend its “deepest apologies” to the couple.
The lawsuit, filed in 2021, followed the criminal prosecution of seven former eBay employees who admitted to participating in the campaign. The employees sent the couple disturbing items, including cockroaches, fly larvae and a bloody Halloween pig mask, while also travelling to Massachusetts to surveil them and attempt to install a GPS tracking device on their car.
Why the Steiners were targeted
David and Ina Steiner publish EcommerceBytes, an independent newsletter covering the e-commerce industry, and prosecutors said executives viewed its reporting as damaging to eBay.
According to prosecutors, the campaign was launched after senior executives viewed the Steiners’ newsletter, EcommerceBytes, as critical of the company. Prosecutors cited a 2019 text message from then-eBay CEO Devin Wenig to then-chief communications officer Steve Wymer, saying it was time to “take her down,” referring to Ina Steiner.
eBay separately agreed in 2024 to pay a $3 million criminal fine over the case.
As part of the settlement, Wenig will pay the Steiners $2 million and donate $1 million to a charity supporting First Amendment rights in Ina Steiner’s name. In a statement, he said he was saddened by what happened and described the employees’ conduct as “antithetical” to his values.
Former senior vice president Wendy Jones and former communications chief Steve Wymer will pay the couple $500,000 and $50,000, respectively. The Steiners’ lawyers said settlements have also been reached with all other eBay employees named in the lawsuit.
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