Trump says will accept results as Democrats on track for huge US Midterms win

US President Donald Trump has said that he would accept the results of the midterm elections. He also said that he was prepared to work with Democrats. “I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

He added: “We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out.”

Trump said that the Republicans’ losses were due to the fact that he was not on the ballot. He also said that he had no regrets about endorsing candidates like Senator Darline Graham, Republican of South Carolina, and Ken Paxton, the Republican attorney general of Texas. “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE,” he said in a post on Truth Social.