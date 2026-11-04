Trump says will accept results as Democrats on track for huge US Midterms win

Donald Trump said that they'll work with the Democrats, and that he looks forward to working with them.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 4, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Donald Trump, US MidtermsUS President Donald Trump (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump has said  that he would accept the results of the midterm elections. He also said that he was prepared to work with Democrats. “I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

He added: “We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out.”

Trump said that the Republicans’ losses were due to the fact that he was not on the ballot. He also said that he had no regrets about endorsing candidates like Senator Darline Graham, Republican of South Carolina, and Ken Paxton, the Republican attorney general of Texas. “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump US Midterms

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

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