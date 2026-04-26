‘Incident won’t deter me from winning Iran war’: Trump after White House shooting

President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting outside the ballroomt at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo)

Soon after Donald Trump was rushed to safety from a White House dinner that was disrupted by abrupt gunshots, the US president held a presser where he shared details about the shooter. Trump also said such a security incident will not deter him from winning the Iran war.

“This incident won’t deter me from win in Iran war,” Trump said.

Here are top quotes from his presser after the White House shooting incident

# Describing the moment after the gunshots were heard, Trump said: “First lady and I were off stage.”

# About the suspected shooter. he said: “Suspect is from California.” Trump also said the accused person was probably a lone shooter, “but will find out”.