‘Incident won’t deter me from winning Iran war’: Trump after White House shooting

"A man armed ⁠with multiple ​weapons wearing ​a ​bulletproof ⁠vest charged a ‌security checkpoint at the ⁠White ⁠House ⁠Correspondents' ‌Dinner ​on Saturday, ‌wounding a ‌law ​enforcement ​officer," Trumo said

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 09:54 AM IST
donald trumpPresident Donald Trump arrives to speak in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting outside the ballroomt at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo)
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Soon after Donald Trump was rushed to safety from a White House dinner that was disrupted by abrupt gunshots, the US president held a presser where he shared details about the shooter. Trump also said such a security incident will not deter him from winning the Iran war.

“This incident won’t deter me from win in Iran war,” Trump said.

Here are top quotes from his presser after the White House shooting incident

# Describing the moment after the gunshots were heard, Trump said: “First lady and I were off stage.”

# About the suspected shooter. he said: “Suspect is from California.” Trump also said the accused person was probably a lone shooter, “but will find out”.

# He also said that a police offcer was injured in the incident though not critically. “A man armed ⁠with multiple ​weapons wearing ​a ​bulletproof ⁠vest charged a ‌security checkpoint at the ⁠White ⁠House ⁠Correspondents’ ‌Dinner ​on Saturday, ‌wounding a ‌law ​enforcement ​officer.”

# He also added that the “suspect was totally subdued.”

# Trump said, “The incident shows need for security at ballroom”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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