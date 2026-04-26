White House Shooting: Did Trump know about attack in advance? US President’s reply

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump was part of a security scare when a shootout took place during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night, with Secret Service personnel whisking him and top officials of his administration away while guests dived under tables.

During a press briefing after the incident, Trump was asked by a CNN reporter whether he or his team were aware of any threats beforehand.

The US president said that neither he nor his team had any prior warning of threats before the shots were fired. “No, we’ve had no idea and there was no notification,” he said.