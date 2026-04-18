Trump teases ‘pretty good news’ on Iran, issues stark ‘bombing’ warning

Trump also said the current ceasefire with Iran may not continue if a long-term agreement is not reached soon.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 18, 2026 10:19 AM IST First published on: Apr 18, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight aboard Air Force One. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday there had been some “pretty good news” regarding Iran but he declined ⁠to ​elaborate.

“We had some pretty good news 20 minutes ago, but it seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

When asked to explain, he said: “You’ll hear about it. I just think it’s something that should happen. It’s something that only makes sense to happen. And I think it will. We’ll see what happens, but I think it will.”

Warning over ceasefire

Trump also said the current ceasefire with Iran may not continue if a long-term agreement is not reached soon.

“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade on Iranian ports is going to remain,” he said. “So you have a blockade, and unfortunately we have to start dropping bombs again.”

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He indicated that Wednesday could be a key deadline for any agreement to end the conflict.

Pressure for a deal

The US president signalled that Washington expects a deal, warning that the situation could worsen if talks fail.

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“If we don’t do a deal, we will get it in a different form in a much more unfriendly form. But in any event, we’ll get it,” he said.

Trump on global developments

In separate comments, Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping was “very happy” that the Strait of Hormuz was “open and/or rapidly opening”.

He also said an upcoming meeting with Xi in China “will be a special one and, potentially historic”.

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Trump added that he would hold a news conference on Saturday, but said it would be on a subject unrelated to Iran.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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