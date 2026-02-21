Donald Trump warns he’s considering limited strikes as Iranian diplomat says proposed deal is imminent

US President Donald Trump warns that he’s “considering” limited military strikes on Iran, even as Tehran says it’s close to sending Washington a proposed nuclear deal, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Asked on Friday whether the United States could take limited military action while talks continue, Trump said, “I guess I can say I am considering that.” Hours later, he added that Iran “better negotiate a fair deal”.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country expects to finalise a draft agreement in “the next two to three days” and send it to Washington.

“I don’t think it takes long, perhaps, in a matter of a week or so, we can start real, serious negotiations on the text and come to a conclusion,” Araghchi said in a television interview.

AP reports that tensions have risen as the Trump administration presses Iran for concessions and increases the US military presence in the Middle East. On Friday, the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group entered the Mediterranean Sea after being deployed from the Caribbean.

Story continues below this ad

Both sides have signalled they are prepared if diplomacy fails. “We are prepared for diplomacy, and we are prepared for negotiation as much as we are prepared for war,” Araghchi said, according to AP.

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group told AP that Iran would treat any direct military action as an existential threat and is likely to respond.

What Iran and the US are negotiating

Trump said a day earlier that 10 to 15 days should be enough time for Iran to reach a deal after recent indirect talks, including meetings in Geneva, showed little visible progress.

The negotiations follow years of deadlock after Trump withdrew the United States in 2018 from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Since then, Iran has refused to discuss wider US and Israeli demands, including limits on its missile programme and its ties with armed groups.

Story continues below this ad

Araghchi said American officials have not asked for zero uranium enrichment in the latest talks, which differs from public statements by US officials.

“What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran’s nuclear programme, including enrichment, is peaceful and will remain peaceful forever,” he said. He added that Iran would take confidence-building steps in return for relief from economic sanctions.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AP that Trump has been clear that Iran “cannot have nuclear weapons or the capacity to build them” and must not enrich uranium.

Tehran says its nuclear programme is peaceful. The United States and its allies say they fear it could be used to develop weapons.

Story continues below this ad

What Congress has to say

Trump’s remarks have drawn criticism from some lawmakers who say Congress must approve any military action.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said he has introduced a war powers resolution that would require congressional approval before any strike on Iran.

“If some of my colleagues support war, then they should have the guts to vote for the war, and to be held accountable by their constituents, rather than hiding under their desks,” Kaine said in a statement, as reported by AP.

The resolution is unlikely to become law, but it highlights concern among some members of Congress about the president’s authority to launch military action without formal approval.