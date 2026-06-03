Trump fuels 2028 buzz, says JD Vance-Marco Rubio ticket would be ‘unbeatable’

US President Donald Trump with Vice President JD Vance, left, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (AP file)

US President Donald Trump said in a podcast interview aired on Wednesday that Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Rubio, teaming up for a 2028 presidential run, would be “unbeatable”.

Both men are seen as ⁠contenders ​for the 2028 Republican nomination, and Rubio’s recent turn at the White House podium drew praise from Republicans and even some Democrats who ​noted his smooth ​performance, which included quips ⁠and a 1990s hip-hop reference to describe Iran’s negotiating position.

“I would think that ‌JD and Marco as a team would be very hard to beat,” news agency Reuters quoted Trump as saying to Miranda Devine on a podcast aired on Wednesday. “It’s an interesting, human thing, the human equation. So I watch them together, they get ⁠along great,” he ⁠added.