Trump fuels 2028 buzz, says JD Vance-Marco Rubio ticket would be ‘unbeatable’

Vance ​and Rubio have taken turns ‌to take the stage at White House briefings to defend the Trump administration ‌against a wide range ​of ​questions, including ​the increasingly unpopular Iran war.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 4, 2026 11:07 AM IST
Trump, Rubio and VanceUS President Donald Trump with Vice President JD Vance, left, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (AP file)
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US President Donald Trump said in a podcast interview aired on Wednesday that Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Rubio, teaming up for a 2028 presidential run, would be “unbeatable”.

Both men are seen as ⁠contenders ​for the 2028 Republican nomination, and Rubio’s recent turn at the White House podium drew praise from Republicans and even some Democrats who ​noted his smooth ​performance, which included quips ⁠and a 1990s hip-hop reference to describe Iran’s negotiating position.

“I would think that ‌JD and Marco as a team would be very hard to beat,” news agency Reuters quoted Trump as saying to Miranda Devine on a podcast aired on Wednesday. “It’s an interesting, human thing, the human equation. So I watch them together, they get ⁠along great,” he ⁠added.

Also Read | In fractured times, Marco Rubio’s visit marks India-US convergence

Why this matters

  • Trump rarely publicly discusses successors in this direct way.
  • Vance is widely viewed as closest to Trump’s MAGA base.
  • Rubio broadens appeal among establishment Republicans and Latino voters.
  • Signals early Republican positioning for the post-Trump era.

Trump has continued to fuel the succession talk even as both Vance ⁠and ‌Rubio downplay their 2028 ambitions.

Vance ​and Rubio have taken turns ‌to take the stage at White House briefings to defend the Trump administration ‌against a wide range ​of ​questions, including ​the increasingly unpopular Iran war.

No one has formally entered the race for ​the November 2028 vote, but manoeuvring ⁠has begun. Democratic contenders are already jockeying for a 2028 presidential run, signalling an open race ‌with no ⁠clear party standard-bearer in the fight to succeed Republican President Donald Trump.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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