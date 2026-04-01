US Birthright Citizenship: Trump in attendance, Supreme Court hears arguments

Pro and anti-Trump demonstrators rally outside the US Supreme Court, before justices hear oral arguments on whether President Donald Trump can deny citizenship to children born to parents who are in the United States illegally or temporarily, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (AP Photo)

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday is hearing arguments on the legality of President Donald Trump’s directive to restrict birthright citizenship in America, an executive order which declared that children born to parents who are in the US illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.

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Trump, who is attending the Supreme Court arguments, sought to undo the birthright citizenship with an executive order on his first day in office and override the US Constitution, or according to Trump administration’s arguments, interpret the constitution in a correct manner.

The Supreme Court justices are expected to hear the arguments in Trump administration’s appeal against a lower court’s verdict from New Hampshire that had struck down citizenship restrictions. Trump’s executive order haven’t taken effect anywhere in the US, AP reported.