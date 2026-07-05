‘Crowning achievement of human history’: Trump declares America stronger than ever in 250th anniversary address

Donald Trump hailed the United States as the "crowning achievement of human history" during his speech celebrating America's 250th anniversary on the National Mall.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 5, 2026 09:51 AM IST
President Donald Trump gestures at the conclusion of his speech during Salute to America, an Independence Day event honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo)President Donald Trump gestures at the conclusion of his speech during Salute to America, an Independence Day event honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump, on Saturday (Jul 5), declared that the United States is “the crowning achievement of human history” during his speech marking the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration on the National Mall.

“This country is the home of freedom,” Trump said.

He said that America was stronger than ever.

“We’re doing better now than we’ve ever done before,” he said. “No people have done more good, showed more courage, made more progress, righted more injustice or achieved more greatness than you, the American people.”

“For 250 years, the United States of America has been the hope, the promise, the light and the glory among all of the nations of the world,” Trump said.

“Nobody can be like us. And with God’s help, we will always be this or even better.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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