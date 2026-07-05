‘Crowning achievement of human history’: Trump declares America stronger than ever in 250th anniversary address

President Donald Trump gestures at the conclusion of his speech during Salute to America, an Independence Day event honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump, on Saturday (Jul 5), declared that the United States is “the crowning achievement of human history” during his speech marking the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration on the National Mall.

“This country is the home of freedom,” Trump said.

He said that America was stronger than ever.

“We’re doing better now than we’ve ever done before,” he said. “No people have done more good, showed more courage, made more progress, righted more injustice or achieved more greatness than you, the American people.”

“For 250 years, the United States of America has been the hope, the promise, the light and the glory among all of the nations of the world,” Trump said.