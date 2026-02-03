Donald Trump urges House to vote quickly to end partial government shutdown 

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Washington, as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, right, listen. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has urged lawmakers to quickly pass a funding bill to end a partial government shutdown, as divisions in the House of Representatives delay action despite a deal already approved by the Senate, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Parts of the federal government entered a fourth day of shutdown after funding expired over the weekend for departments including defence and homeland security. While many services continue, some federal workers could face furloughs or delayed pay.

What Trump is demanding

Trump called on both Republicans and Democrats to back the bill without changes, saying delays risk a longer shutdown.

“We need to get the Government open, and I hope all Republicans and Democrats will join me in supporting this Bill, and send it to my desk without delay,” Trump wrote on social media.

“There can be no changes at this time,” he added. “We will work together in good faith to address the issues that have been raised.”

House Democrats are refusing to help Speaker Mike Johnson move the bill forward unless changes are made to immigration enforcement.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats would not step in to resolve Republican divisions. “On rare occasions have we stepped in to deal with Republican dysfunction,” he said.

Democrats want limits on Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, including requiring officers to use judicial warrants, remove face coverings and end roaming patrols. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said officers in Minneapolis would begin using body-worn cameras immediately.

What Republicans are divided over

Johnson is struggling to unite his slim Republican majority, with some conservatives demanding more funding for homeland security and others pushing to include election measures such as the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote.

“Obviously the president really wants this,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said. “You work through it.”

A vote could begin as soon as Tuesday. Lawmakers are warning that if the shutdown continues, it could disrupt agencies such as FEMA during winter emergencies.

Johnson said talks on immigration would continue, but some demands would not win Republican support. “I don’t think the president would approve it,” he said.