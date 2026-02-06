Trump sparks backlash after sharing video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as primates

The post quickly drew backlash for its treatment of the nation’s first Black president and first lady.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 09:46 PM IST
donald Trump, barack obama, trump obama video moneyUS President Donald Trump and former president Barack Onama. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

President Donald Trump used his social media account late Thursday to share a video promoting election conspiracy theories that includes a racist depiction of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as primates in a jungle.

The post quickly drew backlash for its treatment of the nation’s first Black president and first lady. It was part of a burst of activity on Trump’s Truth Social account amplifying his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, assertions repeatedly rejected by courts across the country and by his own attorney general during his first term, news agency Associated Press reported.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected criticism of the post. An Obama spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Also Read | Donald Trump calls for ‘delay’ to 2020 presidential election amid claims of voting fraud

Part of renewed 2020 election claims

The 62-second clip, one of dozens of posts Trump shared overnight, largely consists of footage from a conservative video alleging deliberate tampering with voting machines in battleground states during the 2020 count. Near the end of the clip, a brief scene shows two primates with the smiling faces of the Obamas superimposed on them.

Brief clip shows Obamas as primates

Those frames appear to be taken from a longer video previously circulated by an influential conservative meme maker. The video portrays Trump as “King of the Jungle” and depicts a range of Democratic leaders as animals, including President Joe Biden, who is white, shown as a primate eating a banana.

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King,” Leavitt said in a text message, referring to Disney’s 1994 animated film. “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.” Trump did not comment on the video in his post.

Republicans Against Trump condemns post

The group Republicans Against Trump, a frequent social media critic of the president, condemned the post, calling it a “racist image.” “There’s no bottom,” the group wrote.

Story continues below this ad

Trump and official White House social media accounts have frequently reposted memes and artificial intelligence-generated videos. As on Friday, Trump aides typically dismiss criticism and frame the content as humorous.

Pattern of provocative online content

The post also fits a long pattern of Trump’s intensely personal attacks on the Obamas and his use of incendiary — and at times racist — rhetoric. During the 2024 campaign, Trump said immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country,” language similar to that used by Adolf Hitler to dehumanise Jews in Nazi Germany.

During his first term, Trump referred to a group of developing nations with majority Black populations as “shithole countries.” He initially denied using the slur but acknowledged in December 2025 that he did.

While Obama was in office, Trump promoted false claims that the former president, who was born in Hawaii, had been born in Kenya and was therefore constitutionally ineligible to serve. Trump repeatedly demanded that Obama release his birth records to prove he was a “natural-born citizen.”

Obama later released his Hawaii birth certificate. Trump ultimately acknowledged during the 2016 campaign, after securing the Republican nomination, that Obama was born in Hawaii, but then falsely claimed that his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton had started the so-called birther attacks.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 Cricket World Cup during the final match against England. (PTI Photo)
India win U-19 World Cup: Meet the teen champions
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
samosa cardiac health
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
Advertisement
Must Read
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
T20 World Cup eve in Mumbai: Moon balls, blonde hair and days off
L-R: The T20 World Cup 2026 in India is also a homecoming for USA players Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netrawalkar and Shubham Ranjane. (PHOTO: USA Cricket/Instagram)
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
'Not developing a phone': Elon Musk shuts down reports of SpaceX Starlink device
Starlink offers satellite internet connectivity to more than 100 countries around the world.
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement