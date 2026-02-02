Bajaj
‘Epstein island is gone’: Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys

In a post on Truth Social, the US president lashed out at Noah, who has been the host of Grammys for six times, and called him a “total loser.”

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 07:25 PM IST First published on: Feb 2, 2026 at 07:20 PM IST
donald trump, trevor noahThreatening to sue Noah, Trump responded to the jibe stating, “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C." (AP Photos)

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah for a “garbage” joke over “Epstein island” as the comedian hosted the Grammy Award in Los Angeles.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president lashed out at Noah, who has been the host of Grammys for six times, and called him a “total loser” who “better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast.”

During the award ceremony on Sunday, Trump was the target of several jibes by Noah and as soon as the ‘Song of the Year’ award came, the comedian said, “Song of the Year – that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Threatening to sue Noah, Trump responded to the jibe stating, “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty.”

Trump’s friendship with Epstein

Trump’s friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been documented but the duo parted ways before Epstein was convicted on the charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Also Read New Epstein files released: Who is named and what’s inside the US Justice Department disclosure

The Epstein files released by the US Justice Department have revealed that Trump travelled on Epstein’s private jet a few times, however, there has been no clear evidence which suggests that the US president visited the Little Saint James in the Caribbean.

Little Saint James island in the Caribbean is allegedly believed to be the hub of deceased sex offender Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

Responding to Noah’s jibe, Trump said, “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

Noah, who was born in South Africa, announced during the Grammys that it is his last year as the host of the award ceremony.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

