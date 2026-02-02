‘Epstein island is gone’: Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys

Threatening to sue Noah, Trump responded to the jibe stating, “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C." (AP Photos)

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah for a “garbage” joke over “Epstein island” as the comedian hosted the Grammy Award in Los Angeles.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president lashed out at Noah, who has been the host of Grammys for six times, and called him a “total loser” who “better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast.”

Trevor Noah takes another jab at Donald Trump #Grammys: “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton” pic.twitter.com/quUWEpX4NL — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

During the award ceremony on Sunday, Trump was the target of several jibes by Noah and as soon as the ‘Song of the Year’ award came, the comedian said, “Song of the Year – that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) February 2, 2026

Threatening to sue Noah, Trump responded to the jibe stating, “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty.”

Trump’s friendship with Epstein

Trump’s friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been documented but the duo parted ways before Epstein was convicted on the charges of sex trafficking of minors.

The Epstein files released by the US Justice Department have revealed that Trump travelled on Epstein’s private jet a few times, however, there has been no clear evidence which suggests that the US president visited the Little Saint James in the Caribbean.

Little Saint James island in the Caribbean is allegedly believed to be the hub of deceased sex offender Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

Responding to Noah’s jibe, Trump said, “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

Noah, who was born in South Africa, announced during the Grammys that it is his last year as the host of the award ceremony.