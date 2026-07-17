Teleprompter operator under scanner for making $100k off Trump’s speech bets

Gabriel Perez had worked closely with Trump for close to a decade and was regarded as one of the President's most trusted aides. (AP Photo)

White House teleprompter operator Gabriel Perez is being probed for her alleged use of internal information to lay bets on the words used by United States President Donald Trump in his speeches and generate an income of nearly $100,000, BBC News reported.

Perez’s account frozen

‘Kalshi’, a prediction markets platform where users can bet on real-world events, is at the centre of this controversy.

The platform noticed unusual betting on “mention markets”, contracts where users predict if a public speaker would use common terms, including, names of countries, economic words, or campaign slogans.

“The words of political leaders like Presidents and Fed chairs cause billions of dollars of movement in FX markets, oil futures, [and] the stock market,” Kalshi stated.