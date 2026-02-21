Donald Trump says he used tariffs to end war between India, Pakistan as he lashes out at US Supreme Court verdict

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he used tariffs to help end the conflict between India and Pakistan. He made the remarks while criticising a US Supreme Court ruling that struck down his global tariff measures.

Trump spoke at a news conference hours after the court, in a 6-3 decision, held that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not give the President the authority to impose such duties. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A Alito Jr. and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

“Tariffs have likewise been used to end five of the eight wars that I settled. I settled eight wars, whether you like it or not, including India, Pakistan, big ones, nuclear, could have been nuclear,” Trump said.

India has repeatedly denied any third-party role in resolving issues with Pakistan.

Supreme Court ruling on tariffs

Trump described the court’s verdict as “deeply disappointing”.

“I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” he said.

The ruling stated that the IEEPA does not authorise the imposition of sweeping tariffs on countries around the world.

Claims on India–Pakistan ceasefire

Trump also referred to his earlier claim that he played a role in stopping tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan said yesterday at the great meeting that we had the peace board. He said yesterday that President Trump could have saved 35 million lives by getting us to stop fighting,” Trump said.

He added that the two sides “were getting ready to do some bad things” and said the tariffs had strengthened US national security.

Trump has claimed more than 80 times since May 10 last year that he helped bring about a “full and immediate” ceasefire between India and Pakistan after US-mediated talks.

India, however, has maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.