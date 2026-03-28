US President says his ‘Strait of Trump’ quip for Hormuz is no accident’: WATCH

US President Donald Trump on Friday made a tongue-in-cheek remark about the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil transit route and strategic flashpoint in the ongoing Iran conflict, referring to it as the “Strait of Trump”. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative event in Miami, Trump joked that Iran needed to “open up the Strait of Trump – I mean, Hormuz”, prompting laughter from the audience.
He quickly followed up with mock contrition, saying, “Excuse me. I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake,” before adding, “The fake news will say, ‘He accidentally said’ – No, there’s no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we’d have a major story.”
.@POTUS: “We’re negotiating now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump—I mean Hormuz. Excuse me, I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TqZptrkEo0
The remark comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz has become a central point of tension in the conflict, now nearing its second month. While Washington has claimed it has “obliterated” Iran’s military capabilities, Tehran continues to demonstrate its ability to disrupt movement through the narrow waterway.
The strait, a vital artery for global oil trade, typically handles around 20 million barrels per day. Its disruption has triggered significant volatility in global energy markets.
He further said that the US is crushing Iran and reasserted that Tehran is “begging for a deal”.
Over the past 27 days, the U.S. armed forces, most powerful in the world, have been annihilating Iran’s military capacity with force, precision, skill like the world has never seen. pic.twitter.com/2vk2McGBBP
Earlier this week, Trump suggested a possible resolution could involve joint control of the passage by “me and the Ayatollah [Mojtaba Khameini]”. He has also claimed that Iran is seeking negotiations and is “begging” for a deal, assertions that Tehran has denied, maintaining that no direct talks are underway.
On Friday, Trump paused the US’s plan of hitting Iran’s power distribution centres for 10 days “as per Iranian Government request”.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More