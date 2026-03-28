US President says his ‘Strait of Trump’ quip for Hormuz is no accident’: WATCH

In February, the US President had referred to the Kennedy Center as Trump Kennedy Center (File photo: @DonaldTrump)

US President Donald Trump on Friday made a tongue-in-cheek remark about the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil transit route and strategic flashpoint in the ongoing Iran conflict, referring to it as the “Strait of Trump”. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative event in Miami, Trump joked that Iran needed to “open up the Strait of Trump – I mean, Hormuz”, prompting laughter from the audience.

He quickly followed up with mock contrition, saying, “Excuse me. I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake,” before adding, “The fake news will say, ‘He accidentally said’ – No, there’s no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we’d have a major story.”