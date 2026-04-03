‘Take the oil’: Trump’s warning to Iran as Strait of Hormuz crisis sends crude to $111 a barrel

US President Donald Trump on Friday said Washington could “easily” reopen the Strait of Hormuz with a little more time, days ahead of his deadline for Iran to end the blockade on the waterway, which accounted for around 20 per cent of global energy supplies before the war began.

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“With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A ‘GUSHER’ FOR THE WORLD???,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This comes against the backdrop of a US troop buildup in West Asia. Earlier, Trump said that if Tehran does not reopen the strait, he would target Iran’s power plants, oil wells, desalination plants and Kharg Island, which handles 90 per cent of Tehran’s oil exports.

