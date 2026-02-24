Trump’s State of the Union address: Time and what to expect from US President’s speech

Foreign policy will loom large, particularly rising tensions with Iran. Trump has built up US military assets in the Middle East and warned that “really bad things will happen” if Tehran does not agree to new nuclear terms.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 04:32 PM IST
Trump had called the case "one of the most important in US history" and said an adverse ruling would hurt the economy.US President Donald Trump is expected to strongly defend his economic record, even as polls show most Americans disapprove of his handling of inflation and tariffs. (AP file)
US President Donald Trump will take centre stage Tuesday night for his State of the Union address, using the high-profile platform to defend his turbulent second term and make a final pitch ahead of November’s congressional elections or midterm election.

What is State of the Union address?

The State of the Union address is a constitutionally mandated annual message delivered by the President of the United States to a joint session of the US Congress. Its primary purpose is for the president to report on the current condition of the country and to outline their legislative agenda and national priorities for the coming year.

Traditionally held in the House Chamber of the US Capitol, the event is attended by members of the House of Representatives, the Senate, Supreme Court justices, and the president’s Cabinet, serving as a significant moment of political theater and transparency.

After 13 months marked by sweeping executive actions, legal battles and aggressive foreign policy moves, Trump faces a divided electorate, particularly uneasy about the economy and America’s expanding global footprint. Here’s what to expect from his address:

Economy under pressure

Trump is expected to strongly defend his economic record, even as polls show most Americans disapprove of his handling of inflation and tariffs.

Tariffs have defined his second term. Although the Supreme Court recently struck down his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping import taxes, Trump quickly moved to impose a 10 per cent global tariff for 150 days and has since threatened to raise it to 15 per cent. His team is scrambling for alternative legal pathways to preserve his trade strategy.

He will likely highlight the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, which cut individual income taxes, and emphasise his efforts to pressure the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. However, Americans remain frustrated by high prices, and unemployment has ticked upward despite continued economic growth.

According to news agency Reuters, Trump has signed 240 executive orders in 13 months, the most in a similar timeframe since Franklin D. Roosevelt, underscoring his rule-by-fiat approach to economic and regulatory policy.

Iran and the risk of wider war

Foreign policy will loom large, particularly rising tensions with Iran. Trump has built up US military assets in the Middle East and warned that “really bad things will happen” if Tehran does not agree to new nuclear terms.

Just months after claiming US strikes “obliterated” key Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump now faces renewed pressure as diplomacy stalls. American warships and fighter jets have massed in the region, while envoys continue negotiations in Geneva.

Polls cited by The Associated Press show 61% of US adults disapprove of Trump’s handling of foreign policy, and 56% believe he has “gone too far” in military interventions.

Trump may use the speech to justify potential military action, frame himself as a peacemaker, or argue that strength is necessary to prevent a larger war.

Ukraine: Promise vs. reality

Tuesday also marks four years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On the campaign trail, Trump promised he would end the war in one day. That pledge remains unfulfilled.

US-mediated talks between Moscow and Kyiv continue, but key disputes, including territory and control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, remain unresolved. Trump has pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to compromise, arguing a deal is inevitable.

Expect Trump to outline a June timeline for peace while portraying himself as the only leader capable of ending the war.

Immigration crackdown

Immigration remains central to Trump’s political identity, but public support for his hardline policies has softened.

Since returning to office, he has launched sweeping deportation raids and tightened border enforcement, largely stemming migrant flows at the southern border. However, controversial deportations to third countries and clashes between federal agents and protesters have drawn backlash.

Trump may attempt to reframe the crackdown as necessary for national security and economic stability.

Expanding executive power

A defining theme of Trump’s second term has been the aggressive expansion of executive authority.

He has withdrawn from international forums, attacked civil society groups and judges, and issued hundreds of pardons, including for all those charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

His administration has reversed Biden-era climate regulations, withdrawn from the Paris Agreement and moved to block renewable energy projects while promoting coal and fossil fuel production.

Healthcare may also feature prominently. Sixteen major drugmakers have struck “most-favoured nation” pricing deals with the administration, though millions face higher insurance costs after COVID-era tax credits expired.

Western Hemisphere focus

Trump is also expected to highlight what he calls major wins in the Western Hemisphere, including the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and increased military strikes against alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean.

He has framed this strategy as a revival of the Monroe Doctrine, asserting US dominance in the region while promising economic gains from Venezuelan oil investments.

Time

President Trump is scheduled to deliver the 2026 State of the Union address tonight at 9 PM ET (7.30 AM India time).

(With inputs from Reuters and AP)

