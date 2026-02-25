Donald Trump State of the Union Live Updates: US president to focus on tariffs, economy, and foreign policy in 2026 address

President Donald Trump arrives for an event to proclaim "Angel Family Day" in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

Trump State of the Union Live Updates: US President Donald Trump is set to deliver the first State of the Union address of his second term Tuesday (7.30 am on Wednesday India time) addressing a joint session of the 119th Congress. Amidst a political landscape defined by a Republican majority and a series of high-stakes military maneuvers abroad, the White House has announced the theme: “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected.”

The address arrives at a pivotal moment for the administration, as Trump seeks to solidify his policy wins from the past year while navigating mounting domestic opposition and a volatile global stage.

Economy and National Security under the spotlight Story continues below this ad Administration officials indicate that the President will prioritise five core pillars: the economy, immigration, crime, national security, and energy. Having spent much of his first year back in office rolling back Biden-era regulations and touting a resurgence in domestic manufacturing, Trump is expected to frame his agenda as a restoration of American strength ahead of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations this summer. Foreign policy: Middle East and Venezuela The speech follows a period of intense military activity. Trump is expected to highlight: The Iran standoff: With at least two aircraft carriers (USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald Ford) currently in the Middle East, the President will likely reference the June 2025 strikes that targeted Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure. Operation absolute resolve: Trump will likely praise the January 2026 special operations raid that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, a move the administration frames as a victory for regional democracy despite international controversy. Diplomatic efforts: The President is poised to take credit for brokering a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, positioning himself as a “dealmaker” in the region. Democratic boycott While the President speaks inside the US Capitol, a vocal group of Democratic lawmakers will be notably absent. At least a dozen members of Congress are boycotting the event to attend a parallel “People’s State of the Union” rally at the National Mall, protesting what they describe as the administration’s “lawlessness”. Key Democrats skipping the address: Senator Ed Markey (MA)

Senator Jeff Merkley (OR)

Senator Chris Murphy (CT)

Senator Tina Smith (MN)

Senator Chris Van Hollen (MD)

Representative Yassamin Ansari (AZ)

Representative Becca Balint (VT) Official response: Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will deliver the formal Democratic rebuttal immediately following the President’s speech. Spanberger, seen as a rising pragmatic voice in the party, is expected to challenge Trump’s economic narrative and focus on the “rising costs and chaos” facing American families. Stay with our Global Desk for real-time analysis, fact-checking, and key highlights as the President begins his remarks. Live Updates

