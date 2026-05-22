Trump says he will ‘try and make’ son’s wedding, but timing ‘not good’

President Donald Trump speaks during an event about loosening a federal refrigerant rule, in the Oval Office at the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said he may not be able to attend his eldest son’s wedding, calling it “not good timing” as he deals with the ongoing Iran war.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he would try to attend the ceremony but was unsure.

“He’d like me to go. It’s going to be just a small little private affair and I’m going to try and make it,” Trump said in a video interaction.

“I said, ‘This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’”

Donald Trump Jr., 48, is expected to marry Bettina Anderson this weekend in the Bahamas, according to US media reports. It will be his second marriage.

War and optics in focus

Trump said he was also thinking about how his decision would be seen publicly while the conflict with Iran continues.

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“That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed by the fake news of course,” he said.

The US is currently engaged in a conflict with Iran, with the administration working on a possible deal.

The situation has also drawn political attention ahead of the midterm elections.

Despite the uncertainty, Trump ended on a personal note. “Hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage,” he said.