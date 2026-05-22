Trump says he will ‘try and make’ son’s wedding, but timing ‘not good’

Trump said he was also thinking about how his decision would be seen publicly while the conflict with Iran continues.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 22, 2026 06:59 AM IST First published on: May 22, 2026 at 06:59 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event about loosening a federal refrigerant rule, in the Oval Office at the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said he may not be able to attend his eldest son’s wedding, calling it “not good timing” as he deals with the ongoing Iran war.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he would try to attend the ceremony but was unsure.

“He’d like me to go. It’s going to be just a small little private affair and I’m going to try and make it,” Trump said in a video interaction.

“I said, ‘This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.’”

Donald Trump Jr., 48, is expected to marry Bettina Anderson this weekend in the Bahamas, according to US media reports. It will be his second marriage.

War and optics in focus

Trump said he was also thinking about how his decision would be seen publicly while the conflict with Iran continues.

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“That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed by the fake news of course,” he said.

The US is currently engaged in a conflict with Iran, with the administration working on a possible deal.

The situation has also drawn political attention ahead of the midterm elections.

Despite the uncertainty, Trump ended on a personal note. “Hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage,” he said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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