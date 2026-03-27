Trump signature to appear on US currency, ending 165-year tradition

Treasurer’s signature to be removed for first time since 1861 in change made to mark US’s 250th anniversary

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 27, 2026 05:58 AM IST First published on: Mar 27, 2026 at 05:58 AM IST
US President Donald TrumpTrump's signature is set to feature on US paper currency soon. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump’s signature will appear on US paper currency for the first time under a change linked to the country’s 250th anniversary.

The US Treasury said Trump’s signature will be printed alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on new notes. To make this change, the treasurer’s signature will be removed — the first time this has happened since US paper money was introduced in 1861.

The first $100 bills with the new signatures are expected to be printed in June, with other denominations to follow later.

Bessent said the move was tied to the anniversary and the government’s economic plans. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward… fiscal strength and stability,” he said. “There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name.”

US Treasurer Brandon Beach said the change was meant to mark the 250th year of US independence. He said the new notes would reflect the country’s history and the role of the current administration.

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The decision comes after earlier steps to include Trump’s name and image in official symbols. This month, a federal panel approved the design of a 24-carat gold commemorative coin carrying his image for the anniversary, even though rules usually prevent living US presidents from appearing on currency.

The Treasury said the updated notes will enter circulation in stages after printing begins.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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