Trump signature to appear on US currency, ending 165-year tradition

US President Donald Trump’s signature will appear on US paper currency for the first time under a change linked to the country’s 250th anniversary.
The US Treasury said Trump’s signature will be printed alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on new notes. To make this change, the treasurer’s signature will be removed — the first time this has happened since US paper money was introduced in 1861.
The first $100 bills with the new signatures are expected to be printed in June, with other denominations to follow later.
Bessent said the move was tied to the anniversary and the government’s economic plans. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward… fiscal strength and stability,” he said. “There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name.”
US Treasurer Brandon Beach said the change was meant to mark the 250th year of US independence. He said the new notes would reflect the country’s history and the role of the current administration.
The decision comes after earlier steps to include Trump’s name and image in official symbols. This month, a federal panel approved the design of a 24-carat gold commemorative coin carrying his image for the anniversary, even though rules usually prevent living US presidents from appearing on currency.
The Treasury said the updated notes will enter circulation in stages after printing begins.