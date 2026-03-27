Trump signature to appear on US currency, ending 165-year tradition

Trump's signature is set to feature on US paper currency soon. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump’s signature will appear on US paper currency for the first time under a change linked to the country’s 250th anniversary.

The US Treasury said Trump’s signature will be printed alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on new notes. To make this change, the treasurer’s signature will be removed — the first time this has happened since US paper money was introduced in 1861.