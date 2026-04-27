‘I wasn’t worried… we live in a crazy world’: Donald Trump on shooting scare at Washington dinner

The comments come a day after a shooting incident disrupted the White House Correspondents.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 27, 2026 05:53 AM IST First published on: Apr 27, 2026 at 05:53 AM IST
Trump White House Correspondents DinnerPresident Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. (AP)

US President Donald Trump said he “wasn’t worried” during the shooting scare at a Washington dinner, speaking in an interview with 60 Minutes.

“I wasn’t worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world,” Trump said in remarks aired from the interview.

The comments come a day after a shooting incident disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington DC, where guests reported hearing sounds resembling gunfire and took cover. Some attendees also said they could smell gunpowder as security responded.

In a preview clip, interviewer Norah O’Donnell asked Trump whether he believed he had been the target. “I don’t know,” he said, adding that based on what he had read, the suspect had undergone personal changes and “was probably a pretty sick guy.”

The interview was confirmed by White House communications director Steven Cheung in a post on X, saying Trump discussed the incident at the dinner.

Trump is asked about the moments before the incident occurred, when the performer known as Oz the Mentalist is speaking to Donald and Melania Trump.

When did you know something was wrong?

Trump says: Right round that point. In fact, you can see the expression on the First Lady’s face…” Interviewer Norah O’Donnell says the First Lady looked very alarmed – “she was, Trump replies.

“Was she scared?”

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Trump tells 60 Minutes: Well I don’t want to say, and people don’t like having it said that they were scared. But certainly, who wouldn’t be when you have a situation like that?

Earlier, US attorney general Todd Blanche said preliminary findings suggested the suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, had targeted Trump and members of his administration during the event.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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