‘I wasn’t worried… we live in a crazy world’: Donald Trump on shooting scare at Washington dinner

President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. (AP)

US President Donald Trump said he “wasn’t worried” during the shooting scare at a Washington dinner, speaking in an interview with 60 Minutes.

“I wasn’t worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world,” Trump said in remarks aired from the interview.

The comments come a day after a shooting incident disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington DC, where guests reported hearing sounds resembling gunfire and took cover. Some attendees also said they could smell gunpowder as security responded.

In a preview clip, interviewer Norah O’Donnell asked Trump whether he believed he had been the target. “I don’t know,” he said, adding that based on what he had read, the suspect had undergone personal changes and “was probably a pretty sick guy.”

The interview was confirmed by White House communications director Steven Cheung in a post on X, saying Trump discussed the incident at the dinner.

President Trump sits down with 60 Minutes to discuss what happened at the White House Correspondents Association dinner last night. pic.twitter.com/sLCkILKZDX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 26, 2026

Trump is asked about the moments before the incident occurred, when the performer known as Oz the Mentalist is speaking to Donald and Melania Trump.

When did you know something was wrong?

Trump says: Right round that point. In fact, you can see the expression on the First Lady’s face…” Interviewer Norah O’Donnell says the First Lady looked very alarmed – “she was, Trump replies.

“Was she scared?”

Story continues below this ad

Trump tells 60 Minutes: Well I don’t want to say, and people don’t like having it said that they were scared. But certainly, who wouldn’t be when you have a situation like that?

Earlier, US attorney general Todd Blanche said preliminary findings suggested the suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, had targeted Trump and members of his administration during the event.