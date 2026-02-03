Donald Trump seeks $1 billion from Harvard University in damages 

US President Donald Trump said late Monday that his administration is pursuing $1 billion in damages from Harvard University. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said late Monday that his administration is pursuing $1 billion in damages from Harvard University, rejecting a report by the New York Times that said the White House had dropped its demand for a $200 million payment to settle its dispute with the ‍educational ⁠institution.

In a Truth Social post Trump accused Harvard of “feeding a lot of nonsense” to the newspaper and called the university “Strongly Antisemitic.”