Donald Trump seeks $1 billion from Harvard University in damages 

The Trump administration has pursued a ‌broader effort to use federal funding to push changes at Harvard and other universities.

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 3, 2026 12:18 PM IST First published on: Feb 3, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump said late Monday that his administration is pursuing $1 billion in damages from Harvard University. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said late Monday that his administration is pursuing $1 billion in damages from Harvard University, rejecting a report by the New York Times that said the White House had dropped its demand for a $200 million payment to settle its dispute with the ‍educational ⁠institution.

In a Truth Social post Trump accused Harvard of “feeding a lot of nonsense” to the newspaper and called the university “Strongly Antisemitic.”

“We are now seeking One Billion Dollars ​in damages, and want nothing further ‌to do, into the future, with Harvard University,” he wrote, without specifying what harms ​the school had caused. He later said the New York Times report was “completely wrong” and demanded a correction. Harvard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

According to the newspaper, the White House’s concession came amid sagging approval ‌ratings for Trump, as he faces outrage over immigration enforcement tactics and the shooting deaths of two ‌US citizens by federal agents in Minnesota.

The Trump administration has pursued a ‌broader effort to use federal funding to push changes at Harvard and other universities, arguing they ‌are affected by ‍antisemitism ⁠and “radical left” ​ideology. It has canceled hundreds of grants for Harvard researchers, saying the university failed ⁠to do enough to address harassment of ⁠Jewish students, moves that prompted Harvard to sue the US government.

Several other Ivy League schools, including Columbia University and ‌Brown University, have reached agreements with the administration and accepted certain government demands.

