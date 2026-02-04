Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Donald Trump says he discussed Iran, Taiwan and war in Ukraine with Xi Jinping

Trump said the two leaders had "a long and thorough call" on trade, military issues, Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, Iran, airplane engine deliveries, and oil and gas purchases.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 4, 2026 09:55 PM IST First published on: Feb 4, 2026 at 09:55 PM IST
Donald Trump says he discussed Iran, Taiwan and war in Ukraine with Xi JinpingUS President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea, in October 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Iran in a wide-ranging call that comes as the U.S. administration pushes Beijing and others to isolate Tehran.

Trump said the two leaders also discussed a broad range of other critical issues in the US-China relationship, including trade and Taiwan and his plans to visit Beijing in April.

Trump said the two leaders had “a long and thorough call” on trade, military issues, Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine, Iran, airplane engine deliveries, and oil and gas purchases by China from the United States.
Sign up here.
He also said China had agreed to increase its purchases of U.S.-produced soybeans.
“All very positive,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way,” Trump said.

The Chinese government, in a readout of the call, said the two leaders discussed major summits that both nations will host in the coming year and present opportunities for the two leaders to potentially meet. The Chinese statement, however, made no mention of Trump’s expected April visit to Beijing.

Story continues below this ad

China also made clear that it has no intention of stepping away from it’s long-term plans of reunification with Taiwan, a self-governing, democratic island operating independently from mainland China, though Beijing claims it as its own territory.“China will never allow Taiwan to be split,” the Chinese statement said.

Most Read
1Saif al-Islam, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s son, shot dead in Zintan
2India US Trade Deal LIVE Updates: Why Trump announced trade deal first? Goyal responds
3‘Remember the victims’: British Royal Family member Prince Edward breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving Andrew
4‘Memories of painful times in my marriage’: Melinda reacts to fresh revelations about Bill Gates in Epstein Files
5US shoots down Iran’s Shahed drone that approached USS Abraham Lincoln
6‘Memories of painful times in my marriage’: Melinda reacts to fresh revelations about Bill Gates in Epstein Files

Trump, who continues to weigh taking military action against Iran, announced last month in a social media post that he would impose a 25% tax on imports to the United States from countries that do business with Iran.

Years of sanctions aimed at stopping Iran’s nuclear program have left the country isolated. But Tehran still did nearly $125 billion in international trade in 2024, including $32 billion with China, $28 billion with the United Arab Emirates and $17 billion with Turkey, according to the World Trade Organization.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 04, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us