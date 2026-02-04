Donald Trump says he discussed Iran, Taiwan and war in Ukraine with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea, in October 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Iran in a wide-ranging call that comes as the U.S. administration pushes Beijing and others to isolate Tehran.

Trump said the two leaders also discussed a broad range of other critical issues in the US-China relationship, including trade and Taiwan and his plans to visit Beijing in April.

Trump said the two leaders had “a long and thorough call” on trade, military issues, Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine, Iran, airplane engine deliveries, and oil and gas purchases by China from the United States.

He also said China had agreed to increase its purchases of U.S.-produced soybeans.

“All very positive,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way,” Trump said.

The Chinese government, in a readout of the call, said the two leaders discussed major summits that both nations will host in the coming year and present opportunities for the two leaders to potentially meet. The Chinese statement, however, made no mention of Trump’s expected April visit to Beijing.

China also made clear that it has no intention of stepping away from it’s long-term plans of reunification with Taiwan, a self-governing, democratic island operating independently from mainland China, though Beijing claims it as its own territory.“China will never allow Taiwan to be split,” the Chinese statement said.

Trump, who continues to weigh taking military action against Iran, announced last month in a social media post that he would impose a 25% tax on imports to the United States from countries that do business with Iran.

Years of sanctions aimed at stopping Iran’s nuclear program have left the country isolated. But Tehran still did nearly $125 billion in international trade in 2024, including $32 billion with China, $28 billion with the United Arab Emirates and $17 billion with Turkey, according to the World Trade Organization.