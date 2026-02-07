Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘Won’t apologise’, Donald Trump says after his racist post about Obamas is deleted after backlash 

Donald Trump said he saw the start of the video, which was focused on ‌alleged voter fraud, and gave it to unnamed ‌staffers to post.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 7, 2026 07:12 AM IST First published on: Feb 7, 2026 at 06:53 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before departing the White House, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would not apologise after a racist social media post targeting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama was deleted following criticism from across the political spectrum, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The post, shared on Trump’s Truth Social account late Thursday, showed a short video in which the Obamas’ faces were placed on jungle primates. It was taken down hours later after condemnation from Democrats, Republicans and civil rights groups.

Speaking on Friday, Trump said he had done nothing wrong. “I didn’t make a mistake,” he said. The White House said the post had been shared by a staff member and removed once concerns were raised.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier dismissed criticism as “fake outrage”, before the White House later acknowledged the post should not have gone out. The administration did not explain how the content was approved or who controls Trump’s social media posts, which he often uses for policy announcements.

The post appeared during a burst of overnight activity in which Trump again repeated his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, despite courts and officials finding no evidence of widespread fraud.
An Obama spokeswoman said the former president had no response.

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Black Republican in the Senate, called for the post to be removed, saying he hoped it was fake. Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi said the post was “totally unacceptable” and that Trump should apologise.

Story continues below this ad
Also read White House removes Trump post after backlash over video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as primates

Congressional Black Caucus chair Yvette Clarke said she did not accept the White House explanation. “If there wasn’t a toxic and racist climate within the White House, we wouldn’t see this,” she told AP.

Most Read
131 killed: Why Islamabad is again a target — deadly resurgence of sectarian terror in Pakistan’s heart
2‘Love, Melania’: Inside explosive 2026 Epstein Files revealing Bill Gates’ ‘moral failure’ and a secret email to Ghislaine Maxwell
3Pakistan Islamabad Mosque Blast Live Updates: Security forces launch probe, leaders condemn strike; at least 31 killed
4‘Leave Iran now’: US tells Americans to exit Iran immediately, warns to be ‘ready for detention’
5White House removes Trump post after backlash over video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as primates
6Who is contesting Bangladesh Elections 2026? Full party list and alliances

NAACP President Derrick Johnson called the video “despicable” and said Trump was trying to distract attention from economic issues and the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

Trump has a long history of personal attacks on the Obamas, including promoting the false claim that Obama was not born in the United States. The post also came during Black History Month, days after Trump issued a proclamation praising the contributions of Black Americans.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 07, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us