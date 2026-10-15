Trump says execution of Fort Hood shooter will not be livestreamed

US President Donald Trump has said that the execution of Nidal Hasan, the US Army doctor who killed 13 people at the Fort Hood military base in 2019, will not be livestreamed. The development comes after the announcement drew bipartisan criticism, and Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn’t watch.

“Many very good and well-meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming or through any other visual device. He [Hasan] will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.