Trump says execution of Fort Hood shooter will not be livestreamed

Trump says execution of Fort Hood shooter will not be streamed

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 08:25 PM IST
trump nida malikTrump said on social media that publicly airing the execution of Nidal Malik “might have been a strong deterrent." (Photo: AP)
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US President Donald Trump has said that the execution of Nidal Hasan, the US Army doctor who killed 13 people at the Fort Hood military base in 2019, will not be livestreamed. The development comes after the announcement drew bipartisan criticism, and Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn’t watch.

“Many very good and well-meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming or through any other visual device. He [Hasan] will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

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The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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