Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

‘A slap in face to our country’: Donald Trump says Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was ‘absolutely terrible’

Trump said the performance failed to represent what he described as America’s “standards of success, creativity and excellence”.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 08:59 AM IST First published on: Feb 9, 2026 at 08:59 AM IST
Super Bowl FootballBad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

US President Donald ‍Trump ⁠said on Sunday ​in ‌a social media ​post that ‌the Super Bowl halftime ‌show ‌fronted by ‌singer ‍Bad ⁠Bunny ​was “absolutely ⁠terrible”.

Criticising it, Trump called the show “one of the worst ever” and said it did not reflect American values.

In the post, Trump said the performance “made no sense” and claimed viewers could not understand the lyrics. He also criticised the choreography, saying it was inappropriate for children watching the event in the United States and abroad.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children,” Trump wrote. He described the show as “a slap in the face to our country”.

Trump said the performance failed to represent what he described as America’s “standards of success, creativity and excellence”. He added that there was “nothing inspirational” about the show.

Story continues below this ad

The president also claimed the halftime performance would receive positive coverage from what he called the “fake news media”, saying it was disconnected from what he described as the “real world”.

Super Bowl Football
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo: AP)

However in the same post, Trump praised the US economy, pointing to what he said were record highs in the stock market and retirement savings.

“Our country is setting new standards and records every single day including the best stock market and 401(k)s in history,” he wrote.

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Trump also used the post to criticise the NFL’s new kickoff rule, saying the league should “immediately replace” it.

Story continues below this ad

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most-watched television performances globally and often attracts strong reactions, both positive and negative. Trump ended his post with his long-standing political slogan: “Make America Great Again”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 09, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us