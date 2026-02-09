‘A slap in face to our country’: Donald Trump says Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was ‘absolutely terrible’

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

US President Donald ‍Trump ⁠said on Sunday ​in ‌a social media ​post that ‌the Super Bowl halftime ‌show ‌fronted by ‌singer ‍Bad ⁠Bunny ​was “absolutely ⁠terrible”.

Criticising it, Trump called the show “one of the worst ever” and said it did not reflect American values.

In the post, Trump said the performance “made no sense” and claimed viewers could not understand the lyrics. He also criticised the choreography, saying it was inappropriate for children watching the event in the United States and abroad.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children,” Trump wrote. He described the show as “a slap in the face to our country”.

Trump said the performance failed to represent what he described as America’s “standards of success, creativity and excellence”. He added that there was “nothing inspirational” about the show.

The president also claimed the halftime performance would receive positive coverage from what he called the “fake news media”, saying it was disconnected from what he described as the “real world”.

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo: AP)

However in the same post, Trump praised the US economy, pointing to what he said were record highs in the stock market and retirement savings.

“Our country is setting new standards and records every single day including the best stock market and 401(k)s in history,” he wrote.

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Trump also used the post to criticise the NFL’s new kickoff rule, saying the league should “immediately replace” it.

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most-watched television performances globally and often attracts strong reactions, both positive and negative. Trump ended his post with his long-standing political slogan: “Make America Great Again”.