‘They do want to make a deal,’ Donald Trump says as US steps up pressure on Iran

Donald Trump confirmed that a large US naval force was moving into the region and said he had no timeline for its withdrawal.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJan 31, 2026 10:49 AM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 05:13 AM IST
Trump-IranPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said Iran wants to reach an agreement with Washington rather than face possible military action, even as Tehran ruled out negotiating its missile and defence capabilities.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he believed Iran was interested in talks, days after the US increased its military presence near the country and warned that time was “running out” for a nuclear deal.

Iran, however, said there are no talks planned at present and insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful.

What Trump said about talks and US military moves

“I can say this, they do want to make a deal,” Trump told reporters when asked about the US naval build-up in waters near Iran, without giving further details.

Also read 'No two-hour war': Iran says response to US military attack would be 'swift and decisive'

He declined to say whether Iran had been given a deadline, adding: “Only they know for sure. Hopefully we’ll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that’s good. If we don’t, we’ll see what happens.”

Trump confirmed that a large US naval force was moving into the region and said he had no timeline for its withdrawal. “They have to float someplace, so they might as well float near Iran,” he said.

Earlier this week, Trump warned Tehran that time was “running out” to negotiate a new deal on its nuclear programme.

How Iran and others have responded

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there were currently no negotiations with the US but added that Iran was open to talks based on “mutual respect” and trust.

He also said Iran’s missile and defence systems would “never” be part of any negotiations and repeated that the country’s nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Russian state media reported they discussed Middle Eastern and international issues.

Also read Trump's massive armada' faces Iran's 1,000 drones as Turkey tries to avert a new war

Trump has also linked the threat of US military action to Iran’s handling of recent protests. On Thursday, he said Iran had to meet two conditions to avoid action: “Number one, no nuclear. And number two, stop killing protesters.”

US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said more than 6,300 people have been killed since unrest began in late December, including nearly 5,900 protesters. Another rights group has warned the final toll could be much higher.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

