‘They do want to make a deal,’ Donald Trump says as US steps up pressure on Iran

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said Iran wants to reach an agreement with Washington rather than face possible military action, even as Tehran ruled out negotiating its missile and defence capabilities.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he believed Iran was interested in talks, days after the US increased its military presence near the country and warned that time was “running out” for a nuclear deal.

Iran, however, said there are no talks planned at present and insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful.

What Trump said about talks and US military moves

“I can say this, they do want to make a deal,” Trump told reporters when asked about the US naval build-up in waters near Iran, without giving further details.

He declined to say whether Iran had been given a deadline, adding: “Only they know for sure. Hopefully we’ll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that’s good. If we don’t, we’ll see what happens.”

Story continues below this ad

Trump confirmed that a large US naval force was moving into the region and said he had no timeline for its withdrawal. “They have to float someplace, so they might as well float near Iran,” he said.

Earlier this week, Trump warned Tehran that time was “running out” to negotiate a new deal on its nuclear programme.

How Iran and others have responded

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there were currently no negotiations with the US but added that Iran was open to talks based on “mutual respect” and trust.

He also said Iran’s missile and defence systems would “never” be part of any negotiations and repeated that the country’s nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Russian state media reported they discussed Middle Eastern and international issues.

Trump has also linked the threat of US military action to Iran’s handling of recent protests. On Thursday, he said Iran had to meet two conditions to avoid action: “Number one, no nuclear. And number two, stop killing protesters.”

US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said more than 6,300 people have been killed since unrest began in late December, including nearly 5,900 protesters. Another rights group has warned the final toll could be much higher.

(With inputs from agencies)