‘I could run for prime minister’: Trump’s claim about Israel popularity after ‘heated clash’ with Netanyahu
Trump's remarks came after he held a lengthy and "difficult" conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, where the duo clashed over discussions on progress of the war against Iran.
United States President Donald Trump Wednesday hinted at the idea of standing for the position of the Prime Minister of Israel, claiming his approval rating there is around 99 per cent, The Mirror reported.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I am right now at 99 per cent in Israel. I could run for prime minister, so maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel and run for prime minister.”
Hailing the Israeli prime minister, Trump told reporters, “He’ll do whatever I want him to do. To me, he’s a great guy. He is a wartime prime minister, and he’s not treated right in Israel in my opinion.”
While the survey Trump referred to remains unclear, the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) Israeli Society Index states that nearly 49 per cent of Israelis consider the US president one of the best in history for Israel.
According to polling in February, 73 per cent of Israelis believe Trump’s foreign policy on Israel is “better-than-average.”
The US and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran on February 28, leading Iran to target sites across the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a key global trade route.
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Trump’s claim comes even as his approval rating is well under water amid his administration’s war against Iran, according to a new survey, with more Republicans expressing discontent with his economic policies.
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll released recently found that only 35 per cent of Americans approve of the president’s job performance — down a point from earlier this month and just 1 per cent higher than Trump’s all-time low in the survey last month.
Trump says willing to wait for a few days to get ‘right answer’ on peace deal
Trump, meanwhile, Wednesday said the United States was ready to proceed with further attacks on Tehran if Iran did not agree to a peace deal, but suggested Washington could wait a few days to “get the right answers.”
Speaking to reporters, Trump said the situation was “right on the borderline” and could escalate quickly. Six weeks after he paused Operation Epic Fury for a ceasefire, talks to end the war have shown little progress, while soaring gasoline prices have weighed on the president’s approval ratings.
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“Believe me, if we don’t get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We’re all ready to go,” he said at Joint Base Andrews. Asked how long he would wait, Trump said, “It could be a few days, but it could go very quickly.”
Iran warned against renewed attacks. “If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will extend beyond the region this time,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.
Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran’s top peace negotiator, said in an audio message on social media that “obvious and hidden moves by the enemy” showed the Americans were preparing new attacks.
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