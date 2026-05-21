‘I could run for prime minister’: Trump’s claim about Israel popularity after ‘heated clash’ with Netanyahu

United States President Donald Trump Wednesday hinted at the idea of standing for the position of the Prime Minister of Israel, claiming his approval rating there is around 99 per cent, The Mirror reported.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I am right now at 99 per cent in Israel. I could run for prime minister, so maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel and run for prime minister.”

Trump’s remarks came after he held a lengthy and “difficult” conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, where the duo clashed over discussions on the progress of the war against Iran.