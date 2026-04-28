Donald Trump ‘doesn’t love’ Iran proposal as it leaves out nuclear issue, US official says

US President Donald Trump is not satisfied with a proposal from Iran as it does not address Tehran’s nuclear programme, a US official said on Monday.

“He doesn’t love the proposal,” the official said, referring to Trump.

What the proposal says

According to Iranian sources, the proposal suggests putting aside discussions on the nuclear programme until the ongoing conflict ends and disputes over shipping in the Gulf are resolved.

A plume of smoke rises following a US-Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

However, Washington has maintained that nuclear issues must be addressed from the start of any agreement.

What the US wants

The United States has repeatedly said that Iran’s nuclear activities are central to any negotiations and cannot be delayed.

Story continues below this ad

Trump discussed the proposal earlier in the day with his senior national security advisers, the official said.

The situation between the US and Iran remains at a standstill, with tensions affecting energy supplies from the region.

Efforts to reduce differences between the two sides are continuing, according to sources in Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator.

Hopes of progress have weakened after Trump cancelled a planned visit to Islamabad by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Story continues below this ad

The visit was expected to support talks, but its cancellation has raised doubts about near-term progress in negotiations.