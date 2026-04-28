Donald Trump ‘doesn’t love’ Iran proposal as it leaves out nuclear issue, US official says

The US-Iran conflict remains in a stalemate with ‌energy supplies from the region reduced.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 28, 2026 06:53 AM IST First published on: Apr 28, 2026 at 06:52 AM IST
Trump Iran USUS President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump is not satisfied with a proposal from Iran as it does not address Tehran’s nuclear programme, a US official said on Monday.

“He doesn’t love the proposal,” the official said, referring to Trump.

What the proposal says

According to Iranian sources, the proposal suggests putting aside discussions on the nuclear programme until the ongoing conflict ends and disputes over shipping in the Gulf are resolved.

us iran war
A plume of smoke rises following a US-Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

However, Washington has maintained that nuclear issues must be addressed from the start of any agreement.

What the US wants

The United States has repeatedly said that Iran’s nuclear activities are central to any negotiations and cannot be delayed.

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Trump discussed the proposal earlier in the day with his senior national security advisers, the official said.

The situation between the US and Iran remains at a standstill, with tensions affecting energy supplies from the region.

Efforts to reduce differences between the two sides are continuing, according to sources in Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator.

Hopes of progress have weakened after Trump cancelled a planned visit to Islamabad by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

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The visit was expected to support talks, but its cancellation has raised doubts about near-term progress in negotiations.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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