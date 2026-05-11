‘Totally unacceptable’: Trump rejects Iran’s response to US peace Proposal

President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran’s response to a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, calling it “totally unacceptable” and signalling continued deadlock in negotiations.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said he had reviewed the message conveyed by Tehran’s representatives but was unimpressed. “I don’t like it,” he wrote, without elaborating on the specifics of the response.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Talks stall amid continued clashes

Efforts to broker peace between Washington and Iran have slowed in recent weeks, even as both sides continue military exchanges in the Persian Gulf. The tensions persist more than a month after a temporary ceasefire was announced, which had aimed to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has continued to restrict shipping through the strait a key global oil transit route exacerbating uncertainty in energy markets.

US pushes for shipping access, nuclear curbs

US officials say the core demands remain unchanged, restoring free maritime traffic and halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

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Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Washington was awaiting a “clear resolution” from Tehran. “When we start to get free flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, energy prices will come down,” he said in an interview.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz acknowledged that negotiations had been “longer and slower” than expected, but stressed that diplomacy was ongoing.

Military pressure continues

The US has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iran’s oil exports, seen as the backbone of its economy. However, intelligence assessments suggest Tehran could endure such pressure for months without suffering immediate systemic collapse.

Trump, in a separate interview, insisted the conflict was far from over. “It’s over when it’s over,” he said, adding that while the US had achieved military success, a final agreement must serve American interests.

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“I don’t want to get there if it means I can’t make the best deal,” he said. “We’re pretty close.”

Iran criticises US approach

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of undermining diplomacy. “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure,” he said.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply previously passed through the Strait of Hormuz before hostilities escalated earlier this year. The current standoff marked by blockades, sporadic clashes and stalled talks continues to pose risks to global energy security and regional stability.