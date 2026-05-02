Iran sends 14-point proposal to Trump via Pakistan; US President says he is ‘not satisfied’

A child holds an Iranian flag through the window of a vehicle in northern Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran has submitted a new 14-point peace proposal to the United States through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator. The peace proposal is aimed at reviving talks and ending the war, according to media reports. However, US President Donald Trump said he was “not satisfied” with the offer and warned military options remain on the table.

“They want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with it,” Trump told reporters. “They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there… They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to.”

He added that he had been briefed on potential military action. “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them… or do we want to try and make a deal those are the options,” he said, adding he would prefer “on a human basis” to avoid bombing but insisted Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons.

What is in Iran’s new proposal

According to reports, including from The Wall Street Journal, the 14-point plan softens some of Tehran’s earlier demands but lays out a phased approach to negotiations:

Hormuz first : Iran proposes starting talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz alongside US steps to ease its naval blockade and guarantees to halt attacks.

: Iran proposes starting talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz alongside US steps to ease its naval blockade and guarantees to halt attacks. No upfront concession: Tehran has dropped its earlier demand that Washington fully lift its blockade before talks begin.

Tehran has dropped its earlier demand that Washington fully lift its blockade before talks begin. Nuclear issue later: Discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme would be deferred to a later stage, in exchange for potential US sanctions relief.

Discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme would be deferred to a later stage, in exchange for potential US sanctions relief. Missile programme excluded: The proposal does not include negotiations on Iran’s missile capabilities.

Venue for talks: Iran has indicated willingness to hold talks in Pakistan if the US accepts the framework.

The offer was passed to Washington via Pakistani intermediaries, reflecting Islamabad’s continuing role as a backchannel between the two sides.

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Sticking points remain

Trump signalled key disagreements persist, saying negotiations were complicated and that Iranian leaders were “not getting along with each other”.

Reports suggest Washington wants firm commitments on Iran’s nuclear programme early in the process, while Tehran is seeking sequencing that prioritises easing military and economic pressure first.

The latest proposal comes amid a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since early April, following weeks of conflict that began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure.

Tensions have centred on:

Strait of Hormuz: A critical global shipping route where competing US and Iranian naval blockades have disrupted energy supplies.

A critical global shipping route where competing US and Iranian naval blockades have disrupted energy supplies. Nuclear programme: A core dispute, with the US demanding restrictions and Iran seeking sanctions relief.

The closure of Hormuz has disrupted a significant share of global oil and gas flows, pushing prices higher and raising international concern.

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Despite the ceasefire, both sides are reported to be preparing for a possible resumption of hostilities, even as diplomatic efforts continue through regional intermediaries.

Iranian officials have said they are open to negotiations but will not accept imposed terms, while the US has maintained that any deal must address Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.