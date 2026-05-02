Iran sends 14-point proposal to Trump via Pakistan; US President says he is ‘not satisfied’

Iran has submitted a new 14-point peace proposal to the United States through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator. The peace proposal is aimed at reviving talks and ending the war, according to media reports. However, US President Donald Trump said he was “not satisfied” with the offer and warned military options remain on the table.
“They want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with it,” Trump told reporters. “They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there… They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to.”
He added that he had been briefed on potential military action. “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them… or do we want to try and make a deal those are the options,” he said, adding he would prefer “on a human basis” to avoid bombing but insisted Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons.
According to reports, including from The Wall Street Journal, the 14-point plan softens some of Tehran’s earlier demands but lays out a phased approach to negotiations:
The offer was passed to Washington via Pakistani intermediaries, reflecting Islamabad’s continuing role as a backchannel between the two sides.
Trump signalled key disagreements persist, saying negotiations were complicated and that Iranian leaders were “not getting along with each other”.
Reports suggest Washington wants firm commitments on Iran’s nuclear programme early in the process, while Tehran is seeking sequencing that prioritises easing military and economic pressure first.
The latest proposal comes amid a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since early April, following weeks of conflict that began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure.
Tensions have centred on:
The closure of Hormuz has disrupted a significant share of global oil and gas flows, pushing prices higher and raising international concern.
Despite the ceasefire, both sides are reported to be preparing for a possible resumption of hostilities, even as diplomatic efforts continue through regional intermediaries.
Iranian officials have said they are open to negotiations but will not accept imposed terms, while the US has maintained that any deal must address Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.