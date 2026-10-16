White House press ecretary Katie Zacharia’s first reaction to bar exam row, bizarre briefing debut

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia broke her silence on legal credentials, acknowledging that she indeed failed the California bar exam in 2011 and never retook it. In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday, she also defended her brief first press briefing, saying she had little time to prepare and, in hindsight, might have been better off giving a short introduction without taking questions.

According to the Associated Press, Zacharia said she received the initial briefing materials on Monday evening and completed them on Tuesday morning, less than two hours before facing reporters.

Zacharia said the results of the California bar exam she took in 2011 were “somewhat inconsequential” because she was preparing to move to China with her husband. She confirmed that she never retook the exam, the report added.

🇺🇸 So… Katie Zacharia is NOT an attorney after all, huh? Trump’s new press secretary, who HE called an attorney, admitted she NEVER passed the bar exam, and NEVER tried a second time. Did nobody vet her CV? Writer: Julie https://t.co/Gqzo8duGmG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 16, 2026

The controversy over Zacharia’s legal credentials intensified after she was asked where she had passed the bar exam and replied that it was in China. The watchdog group Campaign for Accountability subsequently filed a complaint with the State Bar of California, asking it to investigate her use of legal titles and her work for Fix California. No finding of wrongdoing is established by the filing of the complaint.

Her reaction to the briefing debut

Zacharia’s first White House press briefing on Tuesday lasted about 14 minutes, during which she took three questions. The appearance drew criticism and scrutiny, including from commentators who questioned the limited time given to reporters.

WHITE HOUSE · EXPLAINER Meet Katie Zacharia: Trump’s new press secretary KZ Law graduate Conservative commentator Mother of four 1 · Who she is 2 · Vs Leavitt PART 1 Who she is Who is Katie Zacharia? A conservative commentator with a law degree who has backed Donald Trump since his first campaign. Trump called her “a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning.” She has been married to Tyler Zacharia since 2011. Her career before the White House EARLY CAREER Interned at the Republican National Committee; worked in the George W. Bush White House Office of Political Affairs 2011 Juris Doctor (JD), Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, as the law school confirms. Holding the degree does not by itself license her to practise: Popular Information checked bar records in all 50 states and Washington, DC, and found no licence. 2011–2013 Associate at the Zhong Lun law firm in Beijing, according to her LinkedIn profile; also a fundraising manager for Compassion for Migrant Children 2024–2025 Listed on LinkedIn as general counsel at Fix California, a conservative nonprofit founded by Ric Grenell 2024 RNC press secretary 2026 Homeland Security spokesperson under Secretary Kristi Noem for about three months; left in March BEFORE OCT 2026 Senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social; commentator on Fox News, Newsmax and CNN How she replaced Karoline Leavitt AUG 12 Karoline Leavitt announces she is leaving to spend more time with her two young children AUG 27 Leavitt’s last day, after 19 months; senior officials take turns at the podium OCT 9 Trump names Zacharia on Truth Social OCT 12 Zacharia starts work on Columbus Day OCT 13 Her first briefing from the podium OCT 14 A watchdog group files a complaint with the State Bar of California over her claims to be a lawyer “Katie is replacing the fabulous Karoline Leavitt, who did a fantastic job as Press Secretary.” Donald Trump, on Truth Social Questions over her law career NO CALIFORNIA LICENCE The State Bar of California “has no record” of her being licensed to practise law in the state. Bar spokesperson, via The Washington Post FAILED, NEVER RETAKEN She told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Oct 15 that she sat the California bar exam once, in 2011, and did not pass. She called the result “somewhat inconsequential” because she was moving to China, and said she did not retake it. Newsweek; Forbes “WHEN I MOVED TO CHINA” That was her Oct 13 reply when asked which state’s bar exam she had passed. She later said she misheard the question. China’s bar exam is open only to Chinese nationals, says George Washington University law professor Donald C. Clarke. Newsweek; The Washington Post “LAWYER”, NOT “ATTORNEY” She says she was advised she could call herself a lawyer but not an attorney. Asked about social media posts calling her an attorney, she said they were “retweets” and that she had “corrected the record”. Fox News interview, via Forbes and Newsweek A COMPLAINT, OCT 14 The Campaign for Accountability, a Washington nonprofit, asked the State Bar of California to look into her claims. Under California law, presenting oneself as a lawyer without an active licence is a misdemeanour. Al Jazeera; Newsweek “I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials.” Katie Zacharia, in a statement to Newsweek Working while raising four children Four children, all under 11; the family is moving from California to Washington “Though my work will be demanding, they will always be a priority.” Katie Zacharia “The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable.” Katie Zacharia, as quoted by MS NOW She has said she takes her children to work meetings and lunches when she can, and that Leavitt gave her advice on balancing the role. Her stated approach to the job “I get to do what I was doing on the outside already.” On the job as an extension of her advocacy “Only build on, only amplify, and only multiply” the president’s wins. On her goal Trump is “his own best spokesperson.” On working alongside the president PART 2 Katie Zacharia vs Karoline Leavitt: What changes? Karoline Leavitt Jan 2025 – Aug 2026 Katie Zacharia From Oct 2026 File photo of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. (AP file photo) AGE ON TAKING THE JOB Leavitt 27 Zacharia 41 BACKGROUND BEFORE THE PODIUM Campaign and government communications: a press aide in Trump’s first-term White House, communications director for Representative Elise Stefanik and a 2022 congressional candidate in New Hampshire. Mainly political commentary and legal roles, with short spells as a party and agency spokesperson. ROUTE INTO THE JOB Moved straight from national press secretary of Trump’s 2024 campaign to the podium at the start of his second term in January 2025. Brought in from outside the administration, from a private-sector communications role. FIRST BRIEFING Held regular briefings through 2025; known for a combative style. About 14 minutes, half of it a prepared statement; took questions from three reporters before handing over to Trump. Several White House officials called it “awkward” or “stilted”, CNN reported; Trump said: “I thought she did excellent.” “NEW MEDIA” SEAT Created it in January 2025 for podcasters and independent outlets; more than 7,400 requests came in within 24 hours. “We are absolutely going to keep it, and we’re going to expand on it to the extent possible.” Breitbart News asked her first question. Sources: NBC News; The Washington Post; Newsweek; Forbes; Al Jazeera; CNN; Popular Information; WBTV; The Daily Beast; Fox News; AP via PBS; The Epoch Times; WIOD; KIRO 7; Breitbart News; TIME. Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Zacharia told him she “stepped up to the plate” with very little preparation, Forbes said. She said that, looking back, she could have given a short introduction and left it there, and that she should have stepped aside instead of taking questions. She also said she believed she did her best.

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Speaking to Hannity, Zacharia said she had “stepped up to the plate” despite having little time to prepare. She said that, in hindsight, she could have introduced herself briefly and left the questions to a later interaction with the press corps.

How the row began

President Donald Trump announced Zacharia’s appointment on October 9 in a social media post that described her as an “attorney”. On Tuesday, the group Popular Information reported that her name could not be found on any list of attorneys admitted to a state bar, the New York Post reported.

Shortly after her briefing, as Trump began a three-day campaign trip, a reporter asked the president where she had passed the bar exam. She answered, “When I moved to China.” Zacharia later told The New York Times that she had misheard the question and thought she was being asked where she went after law school.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that she failed the California bar exam in 2011, the year she graduated from Pepperdine University’s law school. Zacharia confirmed this.

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What she says about the bar exam and the ‘lawyer’ title

Zacharia told Hannity that she got married the week she graduated and planned to move to China, so the exam result did not matter to her. She said she sat the exam anyway because she did not want to withdraw, Forbes said. She did not retake it after she came back to the US because she had four children in six years and did not plan to practise law.

The press secretary added that she asked legal professionals before she began calling herself a lawyer, and that they told her it was fine. She further said that she gives legal analysis, not legal advice, and that she was not paid for legal advice. She also told The New York Times that the president of Pepperdine advised her to avoid the words “attorney” and “esquire”.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia has told Fox News why she can call herself a lawyer despite failing the bar exam and never retaking it. Zacharia says she can give ‘legal analysis’ and not legal advice. 🔗 https://t.co/rpBoFhU5vG https://t.co/7Q5XldmIci — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 16, 2026

Posts, her work history and the complaint

CNN found at least 15 posts between April 2025 and September 2026 on Zacharia’s X and Truth Social accounts that called her an “attorney”. At least one X post has since been deleted. Zacharia told Hannity that these were retweets, that she had corrected the record and that she was not endorsing the title, Forbes said.

Zacharia says she worked in the international practice of Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing after she moved to China. Her LinkedIn profile lists her as an associate there in 2012 and 2013, the New York Post said. LinkedIn also lists her as general counsel of the group Fix California in 2024 and 2025. A source told USA Today that this was a senior advisory post and did not involve legal advice.

The Campaign for Accountability asked the bar to look into whether her repeated claims to be a lawyer broke California law, and whether her work for Fix California breached any legal rules. A law degree is not needed to be a press secretary, but legal experts have asked whether it was right to use the title without a licence.