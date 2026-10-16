White House press ecretary Katie Zacharia’s first reaction to bar exam row, bizarre briefing debut

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White House press secretary Katie Zacharia says she should have stepped aside instead of taking questions at her first briefing. She also defended calling herself a lawyer after failing the California bar exam.

By: Express Global Desk
6 min readOct 16, 2026 05:19 PM IST First published on: Oct 16, 2026 at 04:57 PM IST
New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia stands behind US President Donald Trump as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. (REUTERS)New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia stands behind US President Donald Trump as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. (REUTERS)

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia broke her silence on legal credentials, acknowledging that she indeed failed the California bar exam in 2011 and never retook it. In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday, she also defended her brief first press briefing, saying she had little time to prepare and, in hindsight, might have been better off giving a short introduction without taking questions.

According to the Associated Press, Zacharia said she received the initial briefing materials on Monday evening and completed them on Tuesday morning, less than two hours before facing reporters.

Zacharia said the results of the California bar exam she took in 2011 were “somewhat inconsequential” because she was preparing to move to China with her husband. She confirmed that she never retook the exam, the report added.

The controversy over Zacharia’s legal credentials intensified after she was asked where she had passed the bar exam and replied that it was in China. The watchdog group Campaign for Accountability subsequently filed a complaint with the State Bar of California, asking it to investigate her use of legal titles and her work for Fix California. No finding of wrongdoing is established by the filing of the complaint.

Her reaction to the briefing debut

Zacharia’s first White House press briefing on Tuesday lasted about 14 minutes, during which she took three questions. The appearance drew criticism and scrutiny, including from commentators who questioned the limited time given to reporters.

 
    

WHITE HOUSE · EXPLAINER

Meet Katie Zacharia: Trump’s new press secretary

KZ
Law graduateConservative commentatorMother of four
1 · Who she is2 · Vs Leavitt
PART 1

Who she is

Who is Katie Zacharia?

A conservative commentator with a law degree who has backed Donald Trump since his first campaign. Trump called her “a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning.” She has been married to Tyler Zacharia since 2011.

Her career before the White House

EARLY CAREER

Interned at the Republican National Committee; worked in the George W. Bush White House Office of Political Affairs

2011

Juris Doctor (JD), Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, as the law school confirms. Holding the degree does not by itself license her to practise: Popular Information checked bar records in all 50 states and Washington, DC, and found no licence.

2011–2013

Associate at the Zhong Lun law firm in Beijing, according to her LinkedIn profile; also a fundraising manager for Compassion for Migrant Children

2024–2025

Listed on LinkedIn as general counsel at Fix California, a conservative nonprofit founded by Ric Grenell

2024

RNC press secretary

2026

Homeland Security spokesperson under Secretary Kristi Noem for about three months; left in March

BEFORE OCT 2026

Senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social; commentator on Fox News, Newsmax and CNN

How she replaced Karoline Leavitt

AUG 12

Karoline Leavitt announces she is leaving to spend more time with her two young children

AUG 27

Leavitt’s last day, after 19 months; senior officials take turns at the podium

OCT 9

Trump names Zacharia on Truth Social

OCT 12

Zacharia starts work on Columbus Day

OCT 13

Her first briefing from the podium

OCT 14

A watchdog group files a complaint with the State Bar of California over her claims to be a lawyer

“Katie is replacing the fabulous Karoline Leavitt, who did a fantastic job as Press Secretary.”

Donald Trump, on Truth Social

Questions over her law career

NO CALIFORNIA LICENCE

The State Bar of California “has no record” of her being licensed to practise law in the state.

Bar spokesperson, via The Washington Post
FAILED, NEVER RETAKEN

She told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Oct 15 that she sat the California bar exam once, in 2011, and did not pass. She called the result “somewhat inconsequential” because she was moving to China, and said she did not retake it.

Newsweek; Forbes
“WHEN I MOVED TO CHINA”

That was her Oct 13 reply when asked which state’s bar exam she had passed. She later said she misheard the question. China’s bar exam is open only to Chinese nationals, says George Washington University law professor Donald C. Clarke.

Newsweek; The Washington Post
“LAWYER”, NOT “ATTORNEY”

She says she was advised she could call herself a lawyer but not an attorney. Asked about social media posts calling her an attorney, she said they were “retweets” and that she had “corrected the record”.

Fox News interview, via Forbes and Newsweek
A COMPLAINT, OCT 14

The Campaign for Accountability, a Washington nonprofit, asked the State Bar of California to look into her claims. Under California law, presenting oneself as a lawyer without an active licence is a misdemeanour.

Al Jazeera; Newsweek

“I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials.”

Katie Zacharia, in a statement to Newsweek

Working while raising four children

    

Four children, all under 11; the family is moving from California to Washington

“Though my work will be demanding, they will always be a priority.”

Katie Zacharia

“The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable.”

Katie Zacharia, as quoted by MS NOW

She has said she takes her children to work meetings and lunches when she can, and that Leavitt gave her advice on balancing the role.

Her stated approach to the job

“I get to do what I was doing on the outside already.”

On the job as an extension of her advocacy

“Only build on, only amplify, and only multiply” the president’s wins.

On her goal

Trump is “his own best spokesperson.”

On working alongside the president
PART 2

Katie Zacharia vs Karoline Leavitt: What changes?

Karoline LeavittJan 2025 – Aug 2026
Katie ZachariaFrom Oct 2026
Karoline Leavitt at the White House briefing room podium

File photo of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. (AP file photo)

AGE ON TAKING THE JOB

Leavitt
27
Zacharia
41

BACKGROUND BEFORE THE PODIUM

Campaign and government communications: a press aide in Trump’s first-term White House, communications director for Representative Elise Stefanik and a 2022 congressional candidate in New Hampshire.

Mainly political commentary and legal roles, with short spells as a party and agency spokesperson.

ROUTE INTO THE JOB

Moved straight from national press secretary of Trump’s 2024 campaign to the podium at the start of his second term in January 2025.

Brought in from outside the administration, from a private-sector communications role.

FIRST BRIEFING

Held regular briefings through 2025; known for a combative style.

About 14 minutes, half of it a prepared statement; took questions from three reporters before handing over to Trump. Several White House officials called it “awkward” or “stilted”, CNN reported; Trump said: “I thought she did excellent.”

“NEW MEDIA” SEAT

Created it in January 2025 for podcasters and independent outlets; more than 7,400 requests came in within 24 hours.

“We are absolutely going to keep it, and we’re going to expand on it to the extent possible.” Breitbart News asked her first question.

Sources: NBC News; The Washington Post; Newsweek; Forbes; Al Jazeera; CNN; Popular Information; WBTV; The Daily Beast; Fox News; AP via PBS; The Epoch Times; WIOD; KIRO 7; Breitbart News; TIME.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Zacharia told him she “stepped up to the plate” with very little preparation, Forbes said. She said that, looking back, she could have given a short introduction and left it there, and that she should have stepped aside instead of taking questions. She also said she believed she did her best.

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Speaking to Hannity, Zacharia said she had “stepped up to the plate” despite having little time to prepare. She said that, in hindsight, she could have introduced herself briefly and left the questions to a later interaction with the press corps.

How the row began

President Donald Trump announced Zacharia’s appointment on October 9 in a social media post that described her as an “attorney”. On Tuesday, the group Popular Information reported that her name could not be found on any list of attorneys admitted to a state bar, the New York Post reported.

Shortly after her briefing, as Trump began a three-day campaign trip, a reporter asked the president where she had passed the bar exam. She answered, “When I moved to China.” Zacharia later told The New York Times that she had misheard the question and thought she was being asked where she went after law school.

Also read White House press secretary Katie Zacharia failed bar exam in US? ‘I cleared it in China’, she claims

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that she failed the California bar exam in 2011, the year she graduated from Pepperdine University’s law school. Zacharia confirmed this.

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What she says about the bar exam and the ‘lawyer’ title

Zacharia told Hannity that she got married the week she graduated and planned to move to China, so the exam result did not matter to her. She said she sat the exam anyway because she did not want to withdraw, Forbes said. She did not retake it after she came back to the US because she had four children in six years and did not plan to practise law.

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The press secretary added that she asked legal professionals before she began calling herself a lawyer, and that they told her it was fine. She further said that she gives legal analysis, not legal advice, and that she was not paid for legal advice. She also told The New York Times that the president of Pepperdine advised her to avoid the words “attorney” and “esquire”.

Posts, her work history and the complaint

CNN found at least 15 posts between April 2025 and September 2026 on Zacharia’s X and Truth Social accounts that called her an “attorney”. At least one X post has since been deleted. Zacharia told Hannity that these were retweets, that she had corrected the record and that she was not endorsing the title, Forbes said.

Zacharia says she worked in the international practice of Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing after she moved to China. Her LinkedIn profile lists her as an associate there in 2012 and 2013, the New York Post said. LinkedIn also lists her as general counsel of the group Fix California in 2024 and 2025. A source told USA Today that this was a senior advisory post and did not involve legal advice.

The Campaign for Accountability asked the bar to look into whether her repeated claims to be a lawyer broke California law, and whether her work for Fix California breached any legal rules. A law degree is not needed to be a press secretary, but legal experts have asked whether it was right to use the title without a licence.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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