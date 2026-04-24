Donald Trump rules out nuclear strike on iran, calls it stupid question

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on health care affordability in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has ruled out use of any nuclear weapon against Iran and said no nuclear weapon should ever be allowed to be used by anybody.

In an interaction with reporters, the Presidemt was asked whether he is mulling a nuclear strike on Iran. “Would you use a nuclear weapon against Iran?” a reporter could be heard asking Trump. To this, Trump replied with a “no” before posing another question: “No. Why would a stupid question like that be asked?”

“Why would l use a nuclear weapon when we’ve totally decimated Iran without it? A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” he stated.