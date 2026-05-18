Inside Donald Trump’s late-night social media spree

US President Donald Trump posted a series of AI-generated images and videos on Truth Social, including clips showing military scenes, space settings, and political figures.

In one post, Trump shared an image of himself at a control centre in space, appearing to press a button as a screen behind him showed an explosion with the words “TARGET DESTROYED”. He later reposted a similar image with the words “SPACE FORCE”.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

He also shared visuals showing himself in a command role during what appeared to be a space-based conflict, and another image of him walking beside an alien figure at a military-style location.

Alongside these, Trump posted a video showing a battleship firing at a missile. In a separate clip from an Oval Office event, he acted out a military response, saying, “OK. We have it in our sight: Fire. Boom,” in remarks shared on Truth Social.

TRUMP: Ba ba, ba ba ba ba, OK, we have it in our sight, fire, BOOM! pic.twitter.com/SEqo7RTlma — RT (@RT_com) May 16, 2026

Trump also posted edited content involving political rivals. One video showed him playing golf, followed by a clip where a golf ball appears to strike Senator Bill Cassidy.

In other posts, he shared altered images of former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, including one showing them in a pool.

Story continues below this ad

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Another post showed California Governor Gavin Newsom in a cell, while a separate image depicted him as a zombie. Newsom responded on social media, criticising Trump’s posts.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

The White House did not comment on the posts. The activity came at a time when the Pentagon released files related to unidentified aerial phenomena, which the administration has said it plans to make public in phases.