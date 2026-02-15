Bajaj
Donald Trump, Netanyahu agreed US should press Iran to cut oil sales to China, reports

US and Iranian diplomats held nuclear talks through Omani mediators last ‌week in ​an ​effort to ​revive diplomacy.

By: Reuters
1 min readFeb 15, 2026 10:22 AM IST First published on: Feb 15, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Pope Army Airfield, in Fort Bragg, N.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, en route to Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting on Wednesday that the US would work to reduce Iran’s oil exports ⁠to ​China, Axios reported, citing two US officials briefed on the issue.

“We agreed that we will go full force ​with ​maximum pressure against Iran, for ⁠example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China,” Axios reported on Saturday, ‌quoting a senior US official.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday, the first day of a national holiday for the Lunar New ⁠Year. China accounts ⁠for more than 80% of Iran’s oil exports. Any reduction ⁠in ‌that trade would mean ​lower oil revenue for ‌Iran.

US and Iranian diplomats held nuclear talks through Omani mediators last ‌week in ​an ​effort to ​revive diplomacy, after the US president positioned a naval flotilla ​in the region as ⁠the American military prepares for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran. 

