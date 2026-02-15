Donald Trump, Netanyahu agreed US should press Iran to cut oil sales to China, reports

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Pope Army Airfield, in Fort Bragg, N.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, en route to Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting on Wednesday that the US would work to reduce Iran’s oil exports ⁠to ​China, Axios reported, citing two US officials briefed on the issue.

“We agreed that we will go full force ​with ​maximum pressure against Iran, for ⁠example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China,” Axios reported on Saturday, ‌quoting a senior US official.