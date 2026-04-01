Trump says US strongly considering NATO exit: Alliance a ‘paper tiger’, ‘UK doesn’t even have navy’

Trump described the ​alliance as a "paper tiger" and ​said removing the United States from the defence pact was now "beyond reconsideration," ​the Britain's ⁠Daily Telegraph reported.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 1, 2026 04:54 PM IST
Trump-UK, iran war,UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer with US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)
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US President Donald Trump said he was ​strongly considering pulling the United ‌States out of NATO after allies failed to back US ​military action against Iran, ​according to an interview with Britain’s ⁠Daily Telegraph.

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Trump described the ​alliance as a “paper tiger” and ​said removing the United States from the defence pact was now “beyond reconsideration,” ​the newspaper reported. He ​said he had long held doubts ‌about ⁠NATO’s credibility.

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In a direct swipe at the condition of Britain’s warship fleet, Trump said, “You don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work.”

When asked whether UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer should increase defence spending, Trump was dismissive, “I’m not going to tell him what to do. He can do whatever he wants. It doesn’t matter. All Starmer wants is costly windmills that are driving your energy prices through the roof.”

Asked about Trump’s comment to the newspaper, Starmer said Britain is fully committed to NATO. Starmer called it “the single most effective military alliance the world has ever seen.”

Starmer told reporters that “whatever the pressure on me and others, whatever the noise, I am going to act in the British national interest in all the decisions I make.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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