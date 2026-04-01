Trump says US strongly considering NATO exit: Alliance a ‘paper tiger’, ‘UK doesn’t even have navy’

US President Donald Trump said he was ​strongly considering pulling the United ‌States out of NATO after allies failed to back US ​military action against Iran, ​according to an interview with Britain’s ⁠Daily Telegraph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Trump described the ​alliance as a “paper tiger” and ​said removing the United States from the defence pact was now “beyond reconsideration,” ​the newspaper reported. He ​said he had long held doubts ‌about ⁠NATO’s credibility.

Also Read | Iran vs US-Israel War LIVE News Updates

In a direct swipe at the condition of Britain’s warship fleet, Trump said, “You don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work.”

When asked whether UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer should increase defence spending, Trump was dismissive, “I’m not going to tell him what to do. He can do whatever he wants. It doesn’t matter. All Starmer wants is costly windmills that are driving your energy prices through the roof.”