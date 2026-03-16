Trump says ‘very bad for the future of Nato’ if allies don’t help unblock Strait of Hormuz

The warning comes as the waterway has been disrupted during the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, raising concerns about global energy supplies.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 16, 2026 06:28 AM IST First published on: Mar 16, 2026 at 06:28 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters before he boards Air Force One, Friday, March 13, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., for a trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump has warned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if member countries do not support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday.

Trump said countries that benefit from the vital oil shipping route should help ensure it remains open.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” he told the newspaper.

The warning comes as the waterway has been disrupted during the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, raising concerns about global energy supplies.

Also read US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump warns NATO faces ‘very bad future’ if allies fail to help US in Iran, reports

Trump also said he could delay a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month if China does not clarify its position on the issue.

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“I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits,” Trump told the Financial Times, adding that he would prefer to know Beijing’s stance before travelling.

“We may delay,” he said when asked about the possible visit.

The US president said cooperation from countries that rely on the shipping lane was important to ensure safe passage for energy supplies.

Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met in Paris on Sunday for the first of two days of talks aimed at addressing issues in a trade truce between the two countries.

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The discussions are also seen as part of preparations for Trump’s possible visit to Beijing to meet Xi later this month.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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