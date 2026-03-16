Trump says ‘very bad for the future of Nato’ if allies don’t help unblock Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before he boards Air Force One, Friday, March 13, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., for a trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump has warned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if member countries do not support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday.

Trump said countries that benefit from the vital oil shipping route should help ensure it remains open.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” he told the newspaper.

The warning comes as the waterway has been disrupted during the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, raising concerns about global energy supplies.

Trump also said he could delay a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month if China does not clarify its position on the issue.

Story continues below this ad

“I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits,” Trump told the Financial Times, adding that he would prefer to know Beijing’s stance before travelling.

“We may delay,” he said when asked about the possible visit.

The US president said cooperation from countries that rely on the shipping lane was important to ensure safe passage for energy supplies.

Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met in Paris on Sunday for the first of two days of talks aimed at addressing issues in a trade truce between the two countries.

Story continues below this ad

The discussions are also seen as part of preparations for Trump’s possible visit to Beijing to meet Xi later this month.