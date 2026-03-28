‘We don’t have to be there’: Trump casts doubt on US NATO commitment after allies decline to join Iran war

Trump has repeatedly questioned the alliance in the past, including its core principle that an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 28, 2026 06:35 AM IST First published on: Mar 28, 2026 at 06:34 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks at the Future Investment Initiative Institute's summit Friday, March 27, 2026, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump said the United States may not need to support NATO allies, raising fresh doubts about Washington’s commitment to the alliance.

Speaking at an investment forum in Miami, Trump criticised European members of NATO for not backing the US during its ongoing war with Iran.

“We would have always been there for them, but now, based on their actions, I guess we don’t have to be, do we?” Trump said, according to Reuters.

He added: “Why would we be there for them if they’re not there for us? They weren’t there for us.”

Also read Iran vs US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran has to ‘open up strait of Trump- I mean, Hormuz’, says US president

His remarks come as the US enters the fourth week of its military campaign against Iran, which began without consultation with European allies.

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Strain with allies

Many NATO countries have opposed the US decision to attack Iran, and leaders in Europe were not involved in the initial move.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the alliance in the past, including its core principle that an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all.

During his 2024 campaign, he also suggested that Vladimir Putin could target NATO countries that do not spend enough on defence.

Relations between Washington and European capitals had improved during 2025, but tensions have risen again in 2026, including over Trump’s remarks about Greenland, a territory of Denmark.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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