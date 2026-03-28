‘We don’t have to be there’: Trump casts doubt on US NATO commitment after allies decline to join Iran war

US President Donald Trump said the United States may not need to support NATO allies, raising fresh doubts about Washington’s commitment to the alliance.

Speaking at an investment forum in Miami, Trump criticised European members of NATO for not backing the US during its ongoing war with Iran.

“We would have always been there for them, but now, based on their actions, I guess we don’t have to be, do we?” Trump said, according to Reuters.

He added: “Why would we be there for them if they’re not there for us? They weren’t there for us.”

His remarks come as the US enters the fourth week of its military campaign against Iran, which began without consultation with European allies.

Story continues below this ad

Strain with allies

Many NATO countries have opposed the US decision to attack Iran, and leaders in Europe were not involved in the initial move.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the alliance in the past, including its core principle that an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all.

During his 2024 campaign, he also suggested that Vladimir Putin could target NATO countries that do not spend enough on defence.

Relations between Washington and European capitals had improved during 2025, but tensions have risen again in 2026, including over Trump’s remarks about Greenland, a territory of Denmark.